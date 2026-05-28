NASHVILLE—It’s well over an hour after Vanderbilt basketball’s home win over Ole Miss and AK Okereke is about to hang up the phone after an individual performance that Ole Miss coach Chris Beard called the difference in the game.

The day, Okereke says on the phone, is indicative of why he made the move to the power-five level after graduating from Cornell in three years. When he’s done answering questions, though, it’s time for Okereke to work in the midst of this Saturday night in Nashville.

“No writing newsletters tonight, right?”

“I don’t know,” Okereke responds, “It’s tempting.”

Even if Okereke didn’t tend to the newsletter that night, knowing him is knowing that he found time for it at some point in the next 48 hours. Okereke and his brother Ike are co-founders of Mainstreet–a company that combines media and venture capital–and Okereke doesn’t take his business lightly.

In the era of true student-athletes becoming relatively extinct, Okereke transcends even that label. He’s a three-year graduate from Cornell that went there with the primary intention of getting a degree, rather than going there purely for basketball exploits and almost exclusively considered high-level academic institutions when he opted to transfer ahead of his senior season.

Okereke was college basketball’s greatest multitasker in 2025-26 in that he juggled a swiss-army knife role for a team that earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament while shooting over 40% from 3-point range, was a focal point in running a business, produced a newsletter on Catholicism and worked through Vanderbilt’s master’s of finance program.

“I don’t know how he does it,” then-Vanderbilt walk-on Coleson Messer said at the NCAA Tournament. “But, he says he makes it work. It’s something unique. He’s very smart.”

Ike describes his brother as the most “multidimensional” human that he’s ever met and never appeared to be surprised at how Okereke was able to juggle everything on his plate. That makes one person, though.

Okereke is likely done playing at Vanderbilt–as Vandy on SI reported on Thursday–and as he leaves the program, his time management is still the greatest wonder of the world in Vanderbilt basketball’s locker room. Okereke thinks it’s a simple formula, though.

“You just kind of have to prioritize in terms of ‘okay, what am I going to put the most time into?’” Okereke told Vandy on SI in the locker room of Bridgestone Arena, “And for me it goes basketball, then the business and then school. When you're doing basketball, you have to lock in and then in the downtime I think it's really just like having a high level of focus and the time that you have. And so, yeah, that’s really what I attribute it to.”

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Ak Okereke (10) drives to the hoop past McNeese Cowboys forward Jerrell Colbert (7) during the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Walk into the Huber Center at any point during the 2025-26 season and if anyone in the building is wearing a non-Vanderbilt related article of clothing, it likely says Mainstreet across the front. Okereke distributed sweatshirts with the business’ tagline on it to a number of Vanderbilt players, and they showed their appreciation by becoming walking billboards for the business. Messer says Okereke has done a good job marketing the company.

Okereke says the business has had some success since his arrival to Vanderbilt and while he won’t say he had a big role in it, others in Vanderbilt’s locker room will say that for him. Okereke generally fills a swiss-army knife type role within the company that includes a heavy dose of writing, appearances in meetings with potential investors and outreach.

“AK’s been fundamental to our growth and success,” Ike said. “He's very productive. I think we got to credit our parents. I think our parents. Really took a lot of time out of their lives to make sure that we were headed down the right path.”

It appears as if they have.

The vague idea of starting a business was Okereke’s, but the concept of Mainstreet was Ike’s idea. Okereke says that Ike was into democratization of financial assets and that his interest kicked off the initial idea for the company’s eventual vision of combining media and early-stage investing.

Mainstreet’s media platform includes storytelling pieces about successful startups and investment funds as well as profiles of professional athletes who have become successful investors and business people. In terms of the company’s investing, Ike says they primarily invest in early-stage technology startups, primarily in financial technology.

The workload was taxing for Okereke throughout his Vanderbilt career, but he has a passion for the business and wasn’t going to neglect his duties. Okereke loves the outlet the business gives him too much for anything else to be the case.

“I really enjoy writing, I really enjoy kind of the deep work of it where you really have to put in a couple hours and you have to be creative,” Okereke said. “So, that’s probably the most enjoyable part about it.”

Vanderbilt forward Ak Okereke (10) celebrates defeating Georgia at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Messer had been curious about learning more about Catholicism and its nuances in relation to other religions and often probed Okereke about aspects of his Catholic faith while they were teammates. Messer had believed that Okereke was serious about his faith ever since he heard that he went to church in a suit while Vanderbilt was in Las Vegas as a team, perhaps he didn’t realize how deeply invested Okereke is in it until he continued to ask questions.

To one of Messer’s questions, Okereke responded by referring him to an article. Messer read the article, enjoyed it and asked Okereke where he found it. Okereke’s response?

“Oh, yeah, it’s mine,” he told Messer. “You should subscribe.”

“I was just like ‘holy cow,’” Messer said. “He’s just such a unique teammate, so smart in so many different areas.”

Ike attributes his brother’s impressive nature largely to his faith and the seriousness that it allows him to approach life with as a whole. Everything Okereke does, he values and finds purpose in–enough to dive into it wholeheartedly.

Okereke clearly did that as a Vanderbilt basketball player as he embraced a swiss-army knife role on the program’s best team since the 2011-12 season. Perhaps his greater legacy will be a result of the way he represented the university as the rare traditional student-athlete, though. Okereke is perhaps the most impressive person to play for Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington to date, and there may not be another quite like him for a while.

“He’s probably one of the most well-rounded people I’ve been around,” Cornell coach Jon Jaques said. “It's all well-rounded, high achieving people [he’s around] and he's at the top of the top of that list because he's able to get extra work on the court and still be able to be an amazing student and have stuff going on outside of basketball.”

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