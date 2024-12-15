Khamil Pierre Makes Vanderbilt History With 42-Point Performance
The calendar is busy this time of year for programs around the country, and Vanderbilt is no different.
While the majority of the attention is on what the football program can accomplish in the transfer portal as they get ready for the Birmingham Bowl with a chance to have their best season in over a decade, other sports programs are also in action.
And so far, it's been a successful start to the year for both the men and women on the hardcourt.
The men are 9-1 after hiring Mark Byington away from James Madison to take over in Nashville, and during her fourth year in charge after leaving her assistant job at UConn, Shea Ralph has her squad sitting with a 10-1 record following their, 106-48, domination against Evansville on Saturday.
But, one player in particular stole the show.
Sophomore forward Khamil Pierre broke the women's basketball program's record by scoring 42 points against the Purple Aces, beating the 41-point mark set by Ciaja Harbison in 2023 and Chantelle Anderson in 2001.
Pierre came into this contest with averages of 20.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
It's safe to say she overperformed compared to those numbers with her 42-point, 18-rebound effort on Saturday that also saw her record eight steals.
She also did this in efficient fashion, going 19-of-28 from the field and 4-of-6 from the free throw line to make things even more impressive.
Pierre tried to set the program-record in style.
With 40 points to her name late in the contest, she tried to dunk the ball to get her to 42.
Unfortunately, she wasn't able to punch it through, but she was able to get the record later on with a layup before being subbed out by Ralph.
"I'm extremely grateful for setting the scoring record today. If it weren't for my teammates, I wouldn't have gotten the open looks I had. I'm extremely grateful for them and celebrating this moment with them. It's an honor, but again, I wouldn't have been able to accomplish (setting the record) without the work from my teammates," Pierre said after the game.
She wasn't the only one who had a good showing.
Three others joined her in the double-figures; Mikayla Blakes who had 22, Iyana Moore who had 10, and Leilani Kapinus who also added 10.
Vanderbilt takes on Dayton next on Dec. 19.