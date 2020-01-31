CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Lady Vols survive Memorial, Defeat Commodores 78-69

Greg Arias

Nashville, Tn.- A nine-point second quarter was all it took for the Vanderbilt Commodores to fall behind and allow the #22 Tennessee Lady Vols to escape with a 78-69 win Thursday night before a crowd of 3,429 at Memorial Gym.

Vanderbilt got off to a fast start, hitting 10 of 15 shots in the first quarter as they built a 21-15 advantage at the end of quarter number one, but then the second quarter happened. 

Thanks in part to better defense by the Lady Vols, the Commodores hit just three of 20-second quarter shots, good for just 15% while Tennessee connected on 8 of 12 shots to the lead and go to halftime with a 35-30 advantage they would never surrender as the visitors lead for 28:28 of the game compared to just 9:46 for Vanderbilt.  

Koi Love led all Commodores in scoring with 16 while Kiara Pearl tossed in 13, Chelsie Hall added 12 and Jordyn Cambridge with 10 as the only Vanderbilt players in double figures. 

Mariella Fasoula finished with just 8 points for Vanderbilt, down from her team-leading 13.7 ppg average.  

For Vanderbilt, junior forward Autumn Newby returned to action Thursday after missing three games with a knee injury. She had six points and five rebounds in 26 minutes.

Rennia Davies led four Lady Vols in double figures with 22 while Jazmine Massingill added 14 and both Jordan Horston and Rae Burrell finished with 11 points each.  

For the game, the Commodores managed to shoot just 37.5% from the floor while allowing the Lady Vols to finish the contest shooting 51.7 % as Tennessee shot better than 50% in three of the four quarters on their way to a road conference win.   

Tennessee (17-4, 7-1 SEC) move on the face top-ranked South Carolina Sunday at noon in Columbia, South Carolina. 

Vanderbilt now 12-9 overall and just 2-6 in conference play turn their attention to Auburn as they take to the road to face the Tigers Sunday afternoon at 2 pm  

The Commodores will get another shot at the Lady Vols when the two meet in Knoxville, on Feb.23 with an 11 am start time set for the game at Thompson-Boling Arena. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Former Commodores set to Begin XFL Careers

In case you haven't heard, and some might not, there's a new football league set to begin playing soon, as the XFL is set to begin with eight new teams, three of which have former Vanderbilt Commodores on their rosters.

Greg Arias

Commodores Still Showing Improvement Whether you Agree with me or not

I wrote last week that I felt like, despite the mounting loss total that this Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team was showing signs of improvement, and I stand by that today after their loss in Lexington last night.

Greg Arias

Commodores Fight but Cats Refuse to Fall

Vanderbilt built a double-digit advantage in the second half over 13th ranked Kentucky but a second-half comeback led by freshman Tyrese Maxey led Kentucky to a 71-62 win at Rupp Arena.

Kris Freeman

Gutsy Performance from Vanderbilt Falls Short As Kentucky Powers to 71-62 win

The Commodores gave perhaps their best effort of the entire season, but in the end it wasn't enough to overcome the Kentucky Wildcats in Rupp Arena.

Greg Arias

Pregame Preview: Vanderbilt Visits Rupp Arena to face Kentucky

The Vanderbilt Commodores (8-11, 0-6) visit Rupp Arena tonight to face the Kentucky Wildcats (15-4, 5-1) in a key matchup for both teams, but for very different reasons.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Kentucky Edition

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Lexington to face Kentucky, so here are some quick-hitter facts on tonight's matchup.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Looking for First Conference win in Lexington versus Kentucky

The Vanderbilt Commosores are looking for their first conference win of the season as they face the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena this afternoon.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Stackhouse Shares Thoughts on Kobe Bryant

The tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash Sunday near Los Angeles have left the basketball world shaken.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt climbs its toughest mountain on trip to Rupp Arena

Vanderbilt looks to put an end to their conference losing streak when the take on Kentucky at Rupp Arena, Wednesday night.

Kris Freeman

Vandy Boys Place two in D1 Baseball Top Five Pitchers

To the surprise of almost no one, the Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team has two of the top-five pitchers in the nation according to a recently released ranking by D1 Baseball.

Greg Arias