Vanderbilt Basketball Injury Report Update Ahead of Saturday’s Game Against Oklahoma

Vanderbilt returns to the court tomorrow to take on Oklahoma Saturday afternoon following a midweek bye for the Commodores. The midweek bye came at a great time for Vanderbilt as it was an opportunity for the team to get healthier before starting the back half of its conference slate.

After a week off, No. 15 Vanderbilt gears up for the Sooners in a game that is a must-win in terms of avoiding what could be a disastrous loss for the resume.

On the initial injury report, Vanderbilt guards Duke Miles and Frankie Collins are both listed as out for the game due to injury. It comes as no surprise as Collins has been dealing with an injury since mid-December and Miles has been out the past two games with a knee injury.

After Vanderbilt’s last game in a 71-68 win over Ole Miss, Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington did provide a positive update to Collins’ return.

“Frankie is medically cleared to play. We just got to get him going. Hopefully this bye week’s the one, but he’s got to push himself and get ready,” Byington said after the game. “I know we counted on him. We invested in him, and he’s a guy that really helps us win. So hopefully, he’d have the same motivation to get back.”

Collins has been a big contributor on the defense when he’s been healthy this season, helping force turnovers consistently at a 2.4 steals per game clip. Collins has also averaged 11.2 points per game.

It is still not known when Collins will return, but Byington’s comments a week ago make it seem like he could return soon to a team that has started to pick it up defensively of late. The Commodores have quickly become one of the more defensively efficient teams in the SEC.

Miles has missed the last two games after having surgery that “cleaned up” his knee issue. Before Vanderbilt tipped off against Ole Miss, Miles was spotted using a crutch on his right side to help him walk. It is not determined yet when he will be back.

Miles has had an outstanding season for Vanderbilt this year. The Oklahoma transfer has averaged 16.6 points per game this season while averaging 2.8 steals per game. Earlier this week, it was announced that Miles is in the top 10 list of finalists for the Shooting Guard of the Year Award, which justifies the impact he has had for Vanderbilt this season.

Vanderbilt awaits the return of its two guards, but for now will have to continue to play without them. The Commodores have depth in the backcourt with guys like Tyler Tanner leading the way this season. Vanderbilt and Oklahoma tipoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

