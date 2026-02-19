Live Blog: No. 19 Vanderbilt Basketball at Missouri

It is go time for No. 19 Vanderbilt as the final pursuit of a SEC regular season title and even just a spot in the top four of the conference continues. The Commodores have six games left in the regular season to best position themselves for a postseason run in the conference tournament and in the NCAA Tournament.

Vanderbilt is 21-4 and 8-4 in SEC play, which is two games behind Florida for the top spot in the conference and a game behind Arkansas for second in the conference. But perhaps the real docs Vanderbilt should think about is the logjam between itself and three others tied with a 8-4 record. It is a four-way tie between Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky for the final two spots for double-byes in the SEC Tournament.

The recipe is simple for Vanderbilt: continue to win and naturally separate itself from the crowd of the standings.

But it will not be easy as Vanderbilt rolls into Missouri to face a Tigers team that is coming off what was an unpredictable week. Missouri won at Texas A&M a week ago, but lost at home to Texas Saturday night.

Missouri sits at 17-8 and seems to be squarely on the bubble right now for the NCAA Tournament. If Vanderbilt is to expect one thing tonight, it will be to expect Missouri to play desperate and play hard as the Tigers try to put a noteworthy win on their resume.

Tipoff between Vanderbilt and Missouri is set for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Follow the live blog here for live updates from today’s Vanderbilt-Missouri game.

It should be interesting how Vanderbilt handles the environment at Missouri. The Tigers have been rock solid in SEC home games this season because their crowd gives them an advantage. Missouri has shown the capability to pull out upsets at home under Dennis Gates, so it will be interesting to see if Vanderbilt is able to take the crowd out of the game early.

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI will be covering tonight’s Vanderbilt and Missouri from home. It will hopefully be one of the final games this season in which we will not be in-person. But as always, we got fans covered with coverage of what is a crucial game in a lot of ways for both Vanderbilt and Missouri.

