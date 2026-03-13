Live Blog: No. 4 Seed Vanderbilt Basketball vs. No. 5 Seed Tennessee, SEC Tournament

Get your popcorn ready. We have a rubber match at Bridgestone Arena this afternoon.

No. 4 seed Vanderbilt takes on No. 5 seed Tennessee for the third time this season as the Commodores play its first game at this year’s SEC Tournament on quarterfinal Friday. The first two meetings between the schools were just about what fans would expect from a heated rivalry: tightly contested, tense and full of ramifications that led to today’s game.

Tennessee got the best of Vanderbilt in the first game of the season, beating the Commodores in Memorial Gymnasium 69-65. But Vanderbilt got revenge on Tennessee’s senior day a week ago, taking down the Volunteers 86-82 in Knoxville. The win for Vanderbilt was paramount to how the Commodores were able to secure a double-bye while knocking their rivals out of double-bye contention.

That brings everything to today, where it is a fresh start for every team in college basketball this week as the calendar shifts to postseason basketball. What happened in the past does not matter today. What matters is the present. For Vanderbilt, the Commodores are hoping that a win over Tennessee helps get them firmly into the conversation for a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament next week.

Tipoff between Vanderbilt and Tennessee is set for approximately 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN following the game between Kentucky and Florida.

Follow the live blog here for live updates from today’s Vanderbilt-Tennessee game.

Live Blog

Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee. The most recent updates will appear at the top.

Pregame

This game is scheduled to tipoff at 2:30 p.m. CT. However, the game really begins 25 minutes after the conclusion of the Kentucky-Florida game. I would not be surprised if the tipoff ends up being more like 2:45-3 CT. I will have live updates of tip time for Vanderbilt.

This game is very interesting because of the fact that this is the first time Vanderbilt has seen Tennessee at full strength. The first meeting, Tennessee was without J.P. Estrella and the second time around the Volunteers were without Nate Ament. Today. Vanderbilt will see both on the floor together.

Vanderbilt On SI is of course in the house today for Vanderbilt’s SEC Tournament run, starting today. It is a huge game for Vanderbilt as it takes on Tennessee for the third time this season. Yesterday, Tennessee used a 20-0 run to knock out Auburn and create today’s matchup.