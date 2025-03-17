Nation's Highest Scoring Duo Ready to Go Dancing
The NCAA Tournament is the perfect playground for superstar players to make their debut on the national stage and the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year will have her chance on Friday.
Mikayla Blakes and the Vanderbilt women’s basketball team received their invitation to the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday evening as the No.-7 seed in the Birmingham Region and will face No. 10-seed Oregon (19-11) on Friday.
Blakes ended her first collegiate season as one of the nation’s best scorers, averaging 23.2 points per game. Throughout the season, the Somerset, New Jersey-native displayed elite skills and talents that could shine in a single-game elimination tournament.
But, like every other great basketball player, Blakes will need help from her teammates. Luckily, one of her teammates is just as prolific as a scorer. Khamil Pierre’s 20.5 points per game was ranked 18th in nation making her and Blakes the nation’s highest scoring duo.
That may be bad news for Oregon, whose scoring defense ranks No. 137 in the nation, giving up a 62.9 ppg average to opponents. For an early comparison, Vanderbilt’s scoring offense ended the year averaging 83.6 ppg, seventh-best in the nation.
It may appear as if the Commodores got a favorable, first-round matchup (they did) but in March Madness, nothing is given. Every turnover, rebound and point is a hard fought battle in the game itself.
Should Vanderbilt be victorious against Oregon, it’ll face the winner of No. 2-seed Duke and No. 15-seed Lehigh in the second round.