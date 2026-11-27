No. 14 Vanderbilt men’s basketball steamrolled to a victory Friday afternoon, destroying Southern by a score of 111-56.

The Commodores left the game with no doubt of the outcome from the beginning. Vanderbilt played a complete game on offensive and defensive ends as it jumped out to a 25-8 start and only increased its lead from there.

The key to the great start was how well Vanderbilt shot the ball in the first half. The Commodores shot over 60% during the first half and over 50% from the three-point line. They hit seven of their first 11 three-pointers as they stretched their lead as large as 26 points in the first half.

It was a collective effort from the majority of Vanderbilt’s rotation. Point guard Tyler Tanner led the team with 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting while Berke Buyuktuncel, Chandler Bing, Ace Glass and Bangot Dak all scored seven or more points in the first half.

Vanderbilt took a 51-28 lead into halftime and continued to overwhelm the Jaguars in the second half. Vanderbilt began the second half on a 11-2 run to go up 32 and never looked back the rest of the way. The Commodores eventually took a lead of 58 points midway through the second half.

For the game, Vanderbilt shot 66% from the floor and shot 14-for-28 from beyond the arc. Vanderbilt’s top four scorers were Tanner, Buyuktuncel, Ace Glass and Bangot Dak with 14, 14, 18 and 18 points, respectively.

Vanderbilt’s defense was as advertised as well. The Commodores held Southern to 27% shooting and only 25% on three-pointers. Vanderbilt also won the battle on the glass, out-rebounding Southern 45-30. Glass led Vanderbilt in rebounds with six of them.

One important piece of information from the game was the absence of point T.O. Barrett. Per the SEC Network+ broadcast, Barrett did not play due to “soreness.” Fortunately for Vanderbilt, the Commodores were able to take care of business without Barrett Friday.

With the win, Vanderbilt is now 8-0 with six games left in its nonconference schedule.

Up next, Vanderbilt hits the road for two road games against power conference competition. The Commodores first head to Notre Dame Wednesday night before playing at California on Dec. 6. Vanderbilt and Notre Dame tipoff at 6:15 p.m. CT Dec. 2 on the ACC Network for the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.