No. 18 Vanderbilt Basketball vs. Kentucky: Keys and a Prediction

Mark Byington and Vanderbilt basketball have a chance to keep the good times rolling at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night as Kentucky comes to town.

Vanderbilt ended a three-game skid over the weekend with a blowout win over Mississippi State in Starkville, here’s what it has to do in order to build on that momentum over the weekend.

Make Kentucky play in the half court

Kentucky has been rolling of late, but if it can’t get in transition and get its drivers downhill than it has more room to struggle.

The hole in Kentucky’s roster is obvious these days without starting point guard Jaland Lowe. He’s the closest thing to a true point guard anywhere on this roster and changed the dynamic of this Kentucky offense with his ability to get downhill and create for others. Kentucky is also unlikely to have its best back to the basket scorer Jayden Quantance in the lineup due to injury.

Kentucky wants to get easy baskets in transition and it’s up to Vanderbilt not to let it. It’s worth noting that Kentucky hasn’t been able to push the pace near as much as it did a season ago, when it was more successful.

Vanderbilt’s guards have to bring it

For as much has been made about Vanderbilt’s frontcourt deficiencies, Tuesday will be a guard’s game.

Kentucky doesn’t have enough in its frontcourt to completely alter the dynamic of this thing, so it will be up to its core of guards Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen, Jasper Johnson and Colin Chandler.

Vanderbilt’s guards have been better over the course of the season, but Kentucky’s backcourt is dangerous enough to get it over the course of the season.

Time for Tyler Tanner and Duke Miles to lead Vanderbilt to a Tuesday win.

The old foul trouble question

Miles’ impact could be nullified on Tuesday for one reason, and it’s the same reason that Vanderbilt’s frontcourt is in danger.

The Vanderbilt guard is averaging three fouls a game and has been pulled off the floor in crucial situations because of foul issues. Vanderbilt big man Devin McGlockton is averaging 3.3 a game and Commodores’ center Jalen Washington is averaging 2.3 a game and has had some similar issues to Miles.

Vanderbilt has to keep its guys on the floor.

Prediction: Vanderbilt: 89, Kentucky: 71

Kentucky is talented, but Vanderbilt has the Wildcats coming to its gym and has a chance to stay on track without doing anything uncharacteristically well.

Kentucky wants to play like Vanderbilt has for a lot of this season and hasn’t been able to because of its personnel.

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: