Speed Kills: Vanderbilt Offense Finds Rhythm in Battle 4 Atlantis Title Win
In a game of two teams with polar opposite playing styles, Friday was a day for speed at the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship.
The Commodores came away with a dominating 96-71 win over Saint Mary’s in what was a rematch of the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament as they came away with the title in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.
It did not take long to see what the difference was in the game. Vanderbilt’s offense, specifically its fast-pace style, overwhelmed Saint Mary’s from the moment the ball was tipped off in the Bahamas. Whether it was offensively or defensively, Vanderbilt’s up-tempo style of play built a sizable lead too big for Saint Mary’s to come back from.
Saint Mary’s challenged Vanderbilt slightly in the early stages of the game, trailing just 17-13. But Vandebilt’s style quickly took over and contributed to a 17-0 run to go up 34-13 and making it an uphill climb too steep to complete.
Offensively, Vanderbilt was able to get out and run quickly. It shot 58 percent from the floor in the first half and 45 percent from three-point range. Guard Duke Miles got the Vanderbilt transition offense going early and often as he flew down the court and used his physicality to draw multiple free throw opportunities after making baskets.
“We thought we could dictate pace, and when they slowed it down, we'd execute in the half court. The reason why we're scoring is because we're sharing the ball and making good decisions. And there's talented players out there and that they're finding each other,” head coach Mark Byington said.
Forward Jalen Washington was very productive in the first half, putting up 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting and showing up on defense with a block.
What helped Vanderbilt get into its quick offense was its defense. Vanderbilt forced nine turnovers from Saint Mary’s in the first half, which the Commodores turned into 12 points. Vanderbilt also outrebounded Saint Mary’s 16-14 while building its commanding lead. Miles was active defensively as well as offensively, taking the ball away from the Gaels three times.
In the second half, Vanderbilt took a couple punches from Saint Mary’s as it lowered the Vanderbilt lead down to nine points, but once again the Vanderbilt pace responded again, getting the lead all the way up to 25 by the end of the game.
Vanderbilt did not shoot quite as well as it did in the first half, but the defense was still there. The Commodores forced seven more turnovers in the back half of the game and it resulted in eight more Vanderbilt points.
When Vanderbilt has a day like it did on Friday, it quickly becomes among the most dangerous teams in the country and a team that no team would want to see come March. With the win and the offensive performance that was on display, Vanderbilt jumped to No. 11 in the college basketball rankings in KenPom, which is the best rating among teams in the SEC.
The win comes against a Saint Mary’s team that runs a much slower pace of play. The Gaels have been known to wear opposing defenses down during the course of games, though they have been running a little bit of a faster pace compared to a season ago. But regardless, Vanderbilt handled it excellently.
Going into the game today, the matchup for Vanderbilt was an early season barometer, and it easily passed the benchmark. Whether the opponent is a team that likes to slow things down or a team that also likes to run, it is a tough task for any team to tame the Vanderbilt offense.
“We are extremely aggressive, even when a team wants to slow the pace down. We're not going to change who we are,” Byington said.