Vanderbilt basketball trailed for over double the time it led on Tuesday night against Ohio State, but it left Columbus with a win and remains undefeated as a result.

Mark Byington's team is still finding out who it is, but it's already won four games against power-five opponents and just picked up a quad-one win on Tuesday night in Columbus. Vanderbilt is still No. 5 in KenPom and could rise from No. 14 in the AP Top 25 if it takes care of business Friday against Southern. KenPom estimates that Vanderbilt won't lose another non-conference game.

Here's what to take away from its Tuesday-night win.

That’s a character win for Vanderbilt basketball

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Justin Pippen (10) shoots around Vanderbilt Commodores forward Chandler Bing (7) during the NCAA men's basketball game at the Schottenstein Center on Nov. 24, 2026. Ohio State lost 72-66. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This looked like an Ohio State win for a long stretch of Tuesday night, particularly the 26:48 it was leading for, but it wasn’t. Vanderbilt pulled this one away from this Ohio State team.

This group trailed for 26:48, shot 44.6% from the field, went 6-for-22 from 3-point range and turned it over more than it assisted itself, but it still found a way to win. It didn’t steal it, either. It was merely tougher and made more big plays when it mattered the most.

When Ohio State appeared to be in the drivers’ seat, Vanderbilt pulled a rabbit out of its hat and went on a 13-3 run to end the game and win. It made its last four field goals. As a result, it’s 7-0 on the season rather than 6-1.

Ace Glass was a microcosm of how Vanderbilt won Tuesday night

Nov 24, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Ace Glass (21) goes to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Glass was 0-for-4 with two fouls in the first half and turned it over three times in the second half but proved that to be an outlier. The real Glass showed up later, in superhero form.

11 points down the stretch of Tuesday-night’s game and creating his own mid-range jumper to put Vanderbilt up 68-66. That was essentially the dagger. Glass could’ve lost his confidence after his poor start, but he didn’t. He was resilient and he kept firing.

As a result, he got Vanderbilt out of Columbus with a win. With Glass, this group always has a chance.

“It wasn’t his greatest game, but I’m just so proud that he continued to be confident,” Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner said on the radio postgame. “I have the utmost confidence in him.

Glass wasn’t the only one to do that

Nov 24, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) lgoes to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes forward Josh Ojianwuna (17) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tanner went down and banged his tailbone on the hardwood, but finished a 20-point, seven rebound performance on the floor as the buzzer sounded. Chandler Bing was 1-for-3 with three first-half points, but broke through with nine second-half points on perfect shooting and made a few crucial shots down the stretch. Vanderbilt freshman Ant Brown didn’t turn it over in the second half and made a few big shots to swing the game’s momentum after turning it over three times and scoring it twice in the first half.

Clearly Glass’ performance was just the most notable performance in a group of significant ones.

Vanderbilt out-Big 10’d Ohio State

Vanderbilt Commodores center Berke Buyuktuncel (9) reacts following the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Schottenstein Center on Nov. 24, 2026. Ohio State lost 72-66. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This wasn’t a result of Vanderbilt putting Ohio State away on the back of an outlier 3-point shooting night. Instead, this was Vanderbilt beating a Big 10 team at its own game.

It outrebounded Ohio State 38-35, got to the foul line 22 times while Ohio State only got there 20 times and made all the big plays late on Ohio State’s home floor. That felt like a game that Ohio State historically wins and should win, but Vanderbilt didn’t let that happen on Tuesday night. Vanderbilt pried that out of Ohio State’s hands.

“You’re gonna have to overcome adversity, and they did it in a multitude of ways,” Byington said postgame. “The finish there and guys making plays down the stretch. We didn’t just tiptoe into a win. We got the stops, we got the rebounds, we got the plays. That was important for us. I learned a lot about us tonight.”

Vanderbilt’s streak lives on

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington watches from the bench during the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Schottenstein Center on Nov. 24, 2026. Ohio State lost 72-66. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt has now won 26-consecutive non-conference regular season games and has only lost one in Byington’s three years at the helm. That’s not normal, but it’s reality for this group. It’s also the longest streak in all of Division-I college basketball.

That says something about Vanderbilt’s scheduling, but also Vanderbilt’s tendency to find ways to win consistently regardless of circumstance.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram ,and TikTok for the latest news.