Transfer Portal Opens: One Madness Continues While Another Is Only Beginning
While not as popular as the football version, the college basketball transfer portal is open.
Players across the nation have begun to enter the portal even though 16 teams are still playing in the NCAA Tournament and several them could be major players in the transfer portal. (But hey, the NCAA opened the football transfer portal before the College Football Playoff began, so at least the organization is being fair across the sports.)
Vanderbilt isn’t one of those 16 teams playing and could make some waves in this transfer portal cycle. But with the success its men and women teams had, plus the Anchor Impact – NIL Collective and the money and resources that provides, makes Vanderbilt an attractive option. Additionally, the men’s program in recent months announced the endowment of its head coach position and “a $1.5 million matching gift from Mark H. Carter to support Vanderbilt men’s basketball NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) initiatives and inspire Commodore Nation to action.”
Basically, any gift to the program up to $1.5 million will be matched by Carter’s gift. That’ll only add more money into Vanderbilt’s coffers. So, instead of seeing Malik Dia play for Ole Miss in Friday’s Sweet 16 game, this offseason, the Commodores might’ve been able to keep him. Although, there's more to that story which was better told by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney, so be sure to check that out (after you finish reading this, of course).
Vanderbilt has already had two players enter the portal in the opening days, but only one of the two saw playing time this year.
Freshman guard Karris Bilal announced his intention to enter the transfer portal less than 30 minutes of Vanderbilt’s first round NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Mary’s. But he didn’t see any time on the court. Sophomore forward JaQualon Roberts, however, did get game time in 21 games this season. He averaged 4.6 points per game, 0.8 rebounds per game, one assist, four blocks and two steals.
Along with those two losses, the Commodores will lose five graduate students from this year’s team and two of them – AJ Hoggard and Chris Manon – were significant contributors. Of course, there’s always the chance more players enter the portal or decide to head to the NBA and that could change Vanderbilt's plans.
So, Vanderbilt won’t need to dip into the transfer portal looking to undergo a major rebuild. It can be selective and choose the best players to fill needs. Roberts was the second-tallest player for Vanderbilt, so maybe the Commodores look to the portal for a big man?
But considering how Vanderbilt’s season ended – 0-4 and last win was on March 1 – maybe the Commodores should look to make a major splash?