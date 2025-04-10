Vanderbilt Adds Third Player From Transfer Portal

NEWS: TCU transfer guard Frankie Collins has committed to Vanderbilt, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-2 senior averaged 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists this season. Began his career at Michigan and played two years at Arizona State. https://t.co/nYATLVkfhN pic.twitter.com/jrazqzTL6S