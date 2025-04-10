Vanderbilt Adds Third Player From Transfer Portal
The NCAA basketball transfer portal is only open for 12 more days and both men and women Vanderbilt teams have been fairly quiet in the portal. That may be starting to change.
Vanderbilt’s men’s basketball team lost seven players to the transfer portal and added two players from the portal last week. According to a report by On3, a third player has committed to the Commodores.
Former TCU guard Frankie Collins committed to Vanderbilt on Wednesday. He joins former North Carolina guard Jalen Washington and Jacksonville State’s Mason Nichols. Collins missed most of last season with a broken foot. He played in only nine games, but averaged 30 minutes a game and averaged 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Nashville.
A separate On3 report said former Chattanooga guard Honor Huff has narrowed his list of schools to five that includes Vanderbilt.
For the women’s team, being quiet is a good thing. Coach Shea Ralph returns a large portion of the roster (including Mikayla Blakes and Khamil Pierre, two of the nation’s leading scorers last season). Ralph can be selective when it comes to the portal.
The Commodores did make some noise on the high school recruiting trail. On3’s Talia Goodman is reporting McKenna Woliczko, a 6-2 forward that’s ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect by On3 and No. 6 overall by 247Sports, has scheduled a visit to Vanderbilt for May 2-3. Woliczko was a starter on USA Basketball’s U-17 team that won a gold medal at the 2024 FIBA World Cup.
The NCAA transfer portal is open until April 22.
Vanderbilt Players in Transfer Portal
- Karris Bilal
- Jaylen Carey (to Tennessee)
- MJ Collins
- Jason Edwards (to Providence)
- Alex Hemenway
- JaQualon Roberts
- Jordan Williams
Vanderbilt Commitments
- Jalen Washington (from North Carolina)
- Mason Nicholson (from Jacksonville State)
- Frankie Collins (from TCU)