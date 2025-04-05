Vanderbilt Adds Two Players from Transfer Portal
Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington has a lot of work to do to fill out the men’s basketball team roster that was left with just six players after players ran out of eligibility or entered the transfer portal.
Byington received his first commitments in this transfer portal cycle Friday night when former North Carolina forward Jalen Washington picked Vanderbilt over schools like Mississippi State, Missouri and Ohio State, according to On3. The Commodores also received a commitment from Jacksonville State center Mason Nicholson.
Washington spent the last three seasons with the Tar Heels, playing in 93 games with 16 starts (all during this past season) and averaged 5.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game as a junior.
Nicholson, who is listed at 6-foot-10, 280-pounds, can provide the Commodores a dominant presence in the paint. As a junior, he averaged 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game for the Gamecocks, but also made just 51.5 percent of his free throws. Vanderbilt had just two players average five rebounds a game or more. Jaylen Carey was one of those two, but entered the transfer portal two weeks ago, and Devin McGlockton led the team with 7.9 rpg.
Players Leaving
- Karris Bilal
- Jaylen Carey
- MJ Collins
- Jason Edwards
- Alex Hemenway
- JaQualon Roberts\
- Jordan Williams
Incoming Players
- Jalen Washington
- Mason Nicholson