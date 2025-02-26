Vanderbilt and Texas A&M Healthy Wednesday Game: The Anchor, February 25, 2025

Vanderbilt Commodores

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Texas A&M Aggies forward Andersson Garcia (11) grabs the rebound over Tennessee Volunteers forward Cade Phillips (12) during the second half at Reed Arena.
Vanderbilt won’t be getting any help in its quest to upset No. 12 Texas A&M in the form of an injury.

The Aggies (20-7, 9-5 SEC) didn’t list any players on Tuesday night’s Student-Athlete Availability Report, while Vanderbilt (18-9, 6-8 SEC) didn’t have any new players in the report.

So, the Commodores will have to find another way to pull of an upset that, in all likelihood, would secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Men’s Basketball: Vanderbilt at No. 12 Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC Network, College Station, Texas

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Baseball: No. 14 Vanderbilt 16, Tennessee Tech 3 (7 innings)

Did You Notice?

  • Two more members of the Vanderbilt Hall of Fame Class of 2024 have been announced. Former All-American and four-time first-team All SEC-selection Luke List and the captain of Vanderbilt’s first SEC men’s basketball regular season champions John Ed Miller were announced as part of the next hall of fame class.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

187 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

“They cram over 100,000 Volunteers fans into Neyland Stadium each home game, all of them wearing school colors which can only be described as ‘Road Worker Orange,’ no doubt an extension of a popular major among athletes at the school.”

Anonymous

