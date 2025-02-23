How to Watch: Vanderbilt Basketball at No. 7 Texas A&M
The Vanderbilt basketball (18-9, 6-8) program hits the road this week as the regular season begins to wind down. The Commodores have an excellent opportunity to add to its NCAA Tournament resume with another quad one game, this time against the highly ranked Texas A&M Aggies.
A victory would be the Commodores first win in College Station since January of 2017 and would snap a six-game road losing streak.
How to Watch: Vanderbilt at No. 7 Texas A&M
Who: Vanderbilt (18-9, 6-8 SEC) at No. 7 Texas A&M (20-7, 9-5 SEC)
When: Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6:00 p.m. CT.
Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas
Radio: 102.5 FM The Game (Kevin Ingram and Tim Thompson)
TV: SEC Network
Series vs. Texas A&M: Vanderbilt leads the all-time series against Texas A&M 11-8 dating back to 1955.
Last meeting with Texas A&M: The Commodores won a 74-73 thriller in Memorial Gymnasium in February 2024 but the two programs haven't met this season. Vanderbilt's Ven-Allen Lubin led all scorers with 25 points, while Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV had 18 to lead the Aggies.
Last time out, Texas A&M: The Aggies lost at home to No. 6 Tennessee 77-69 after allowing the Volunteers to make nearly 50 percent from deep. Wade Taylor IV scored 18 points on four-of-15 shooting as Tennessee collectively held Texas A&M to just 16.7 percent from the 3-point line.
Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores got a huge home win over the No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels 77-72 after Chris Mañon stepped up with 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals, three blocks and an assist. Vanderbilt outrebounded Ole Miss and got to the free-throw line more frequently to knock off their third top 25 team of the year.
Vanderbilt Stat Leaders
- Points: Jason Edwards (17.3)
- Rebounds: Devin McGlockton (7.9)
- Assists: AJ Hoggard (4.6)
Texas A&M Stat Leaders
- Points: Wade Taylor IV (15.0)
- Rebounds: Andersson Garcia (5.7)
- Assists: Wade Taylor IV (4.7)