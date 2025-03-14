Vanderbilt Coach Named Semifinalist for Prestigious Award: The Anchor, March 14, 2025
Vanderbilt women’s basketball hasn’t completed its season, but postseason awards, honors and lists are starting to be announced. The Commodores are expected to receive an invitation to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament next week with the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year in Mikayla Blakes.
The Commodores will also enter the tournament with their coach, Shea Ralph, being named a finalist for the 2025 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year presented by AXIA Time. Ralph is one of 10 finalists for the award and is joined by four other SEC coaches on the list.
The fourth-year coach guided Vanderbilt to back-to-back 20-plus win seasons for the first time since the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. And once the 68-team bracket is announced at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN, she’ll have led the Commodores to a second-straight trip into March Madness. Last season, the first time in 10 years Vanderbilt had made the big dance, the Commodores collected a victory in the First Four Round over Columbia.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Baseball: No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 25 Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN+
Bowling: Vanderbilt at Music City Classic, 9:30 a.m., BowlTV
Women’s Tennis: Vanderbilt at No. 13 Texas, 1 p.m.
Swimming: Vanderbilt at CSCAA National Invitational Championship
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Men’s Tennis: No. 16 Mississippi State 6, No. 48 Vanderbilt 1
Doubles
1. No. 4 Jovanovic/Sanchez Martinez (Mississippi State) def. No. 28 Cox/Ross (Vanderbilt) 7-6 (2)
2. Martinez Gomez/Panarin (Vanderbilt) def. No. 29 Niccolo Baroni/Mario Martinez Serrano (Mississippi State) 6-3
3. Dusan Milanovic/Michal Novansky (Mississippi State) def. Dylan Charlap/Henry Ruger (Vanderbilt) 6-3
Singles
1. No. 72 Sanchez Martinez (Mississippi State) def. Cox (Vanderbilt) 6-3, 6-3
2. Panarin (Vanderbilt) def. No. 88 Jovanovic (Mississippi State) 1-6, 6-1, 6-4
3. No. 125 Baroni (Mississippi State) def. Martinez Gomez (Vanderbilt) 6-4, 6-2
4. No. 92 Martinez Serrano (Mississippi State) def. Ruger (Vanderbilt) 6-4, 6-4
5. Roberto Ferrer Guimaraes (Mississippi State) def. Hugo Coquelin (Vanderbilt) 7-6 (7-4), 6-1
6. Bryan Hernandez Cortes (Mississippi State) def. Charlap (Vanderbilt) 7-6 (7-1), 6-4
Swimming: Vanderbilt at CSCAA National Invitational Championship
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt's lacrosse team honored retired U.S. Army brigadier general and Vanderbilt Bass Military Scholars Program director Scott Brower with the 2025 Robert Nesi Super Fan Award.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
169 days
We’ll Leave You With This…
“I watched all his games, and I had respect for him because he was a pitcher. I say that with the utmost reverence because he was not a thrower; he was a pitcher.”- Dusty Baker on David Price