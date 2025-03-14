Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Coach Named Semifinalist for Prestigious Award: The Anchor, March 14, 2025

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Shea Ralph claps for her team during the first half against the Tennessee Lady Vols at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Shea Ralph claps for her team during the first half against the Tennessee Lady Vols at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt women’s basketball hasn’t completed its season, but postseason awards, honors and lists are starting to be announced. The Commodores are expected to receive an invitation to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament next week with the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year in Mikayla Blakes.

The Commodores will also enter the tournament with their coach, Shea Ralph, being named a finalist for the 2025 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year presented by AXIA Time. Ralph is one of 10 finalists for the award and is joined by four other SEC coaches on the list.

The fourth-year coach guided Vanderbilt to back-to-back 20-plus win seasons for the first time since the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. And once the 68-team bracket is announced at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN, she’ll have led the Commodores to a second-straight trip into March Madness. Last season, the first time in 10 years Vanderbilt had made the big dance, the Commodores collected a victory in the First Four Round over Columbia.

