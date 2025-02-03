Vanderbilt Coach Takes Blame for Loss: The Anchor, February 3, 2025

Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Coach Takes Blame for Loss

Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph agues a foul call with an official during an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph agues a foul call with an official during an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 23 Vanderbilt suffered a 15-point loss to Ole Miss on Sunday that ended the Commodores’ four-game win streak and, most likely, knocked them out of the top 25 rankings.

After Sunday’s game, Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph said a reason for her team’s loss was inadequate preparation to face Ole Miss and its top 10 nationally ranked scoring defense.

“To me it’s a lack of possible preparation,” Ralph said. “So, I'll take that. We got to prepare better and then just [have a] willingness to do it when it's hard and I think that goes back to preparation.”

You can watch Ralph’s complete post-game press conference here.

Vanderbilt will return to action at 8 p.m. Thursday against No. 5 Texas on SEC Network.

Women’s Golf: Vanderbilt at Puerto Rico Classic, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 76, No. 23 Vanderbilt 61

Women’s Golf: Vanderbilt at Puerto Rico Classic, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

First Round Results

Team Scores

1. Vanderbilt 283

2. Ole Miss 284

3. Michigan State 287

4. North Florida 289

T5. Auburn 290

T5. Northwestern 290

T5. LSU 290

Individual Scores

T2. Sara Im 68

T4. Ava Merrill 69

T13. Lynn Lim 71

T50. Tillie Claggett 75

T62. Angelina Tolentino 76

“Jim O'Brien came in, and I know that there was a time where it was between, I think, Jim Calhoun and Jim O'Brien, and Jim O'Brien was chosen. I thought it was great for me because he gave me a lot of freedom, allowed me to be a coach on the floor, taught me really to kind of be more of a point guard than a 2 guard and led more vocally as I was kind of quiet back then, believe it or not.”

Dana Barros

