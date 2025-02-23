Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Commodores Hang On To Defeat Ole Miss Rebels

Chris Manon leads the Vanderbilt Commodores to a road win at Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon.

Scott Salomon

Feb 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Chris Manon (30) blocks the shot of Mississippi Rebels guard Dre Davis (14) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
This was almost a game the Vanderbilt Commodores almost gave away. Vanderbilt had a once-insurmountable lead of 19 points in the first half, but was lucky to escape with a thrilling 77-72 victory over the Mississippi Rebels.

The Rebels would not give up. They kept chipping away at the lead and even took the lead in the second half, but could not hold it. Ole Miss was led by Malik Dia who had 22 points to lead the Rebels.

Chris Manon was the high scorer for Vanderbilt as he finished with 16 points and seven total rebounds. Jason Edwards chimed in with 15 points, while Tyler Nickel added 13.

Vanderbilt almost kissed the game away and coach Mark Byington was pleased to leave with the victory.

"Our guys have been fighing all year," Byington said of his team that lost four of six coming in. "We are competing every game. To get a win is special, especially against a great team before a great crowd."

Byington heaped praise on Manon and said he willed the team to victory..

"We got back in the game because of Chris Manon," Byington said. "He kept making plays and we needed every single one of them."

Byington said it is great to win on the road in the SEC as there are no easy road wins in the south.

"Every win is great in this league, especially on the road," Byington said.

The Commodores are considered a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament. They need every win they can get.

"We are just trying to go 1-0 every game. It's hard to ignore when its in your face every day," Byington said. "We are just looking at every game as a must win."

