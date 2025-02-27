Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Commodores Prove They Are NCAA Tournament Worthy In Upset Of Texas A&M

The Vanderbilt Commodores stormed into College Station and took what was theirs. They battled hard and defeated Texas A&M 86-84.

Scott Salomon

Feb 26, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Zhuric Phelps (1) shoots a three point basket over Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Nickel (5) during the first half at Reed Arena.
Feb 26, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Zhuric Phelps (1) shoots a three point basket over Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Nickel (5) during the first half at Reed Arena. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Vanderbilt Commodores had a signature win Wednesday night. It was the type of win where people are going to remember where they watched the game and what they did during the game to will the Commodores to victory.

This might have been the signature win Mark Byington was looking for to show any doubters in Bracketology land, the Commodores deserve to go to the big dance and show up with the best looking dance partners.

This was the second big win in a row for the Commodores who previously knocked off Ole Miss over the weekend in Oxford. Now, they took to the road again and defeated the No. 12 Aggies in College Station to start making people turns heads to watch the gold and black as they stack impressive victories over Top 25 teams and show they can play with the big boys.

The Commodores were led by Tyler Nickel who shot the lights out again for Vanderbilt. He nailed seven 3-point field goals and finished with 21 points. This was Nickel's highest scoring output since he drained his season-high of 24 points back in November. Who would have known then, that this was capable of happening to Vanderbilt?

Vanderbilt was also led by MJ Collins, Jr. who scored 16 points coming off the bench. He was hot from the free-throw line as he drained seven attempts from the line. Jason Edwards was close to Collins with 15 points and was a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe.

Vanderbilt is getting hot right before the SEC tournament and could make a bigger move with a win or two in the conference tournament.

Vanderbilt On SI

