Vanderbilt Gets Commitment From Ex-Ivy League Player
Vanderbilt received its fifth commitment from the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday.
Former Cornell forward AK Okereke has committed to the Commodores, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. After three years at in the Ivy League, he’s coming to a Southern Ivy League school.
Okereke was a walk-on at Cornell and developed into a starter last season. It was his best statistical season, averaging 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He was second in scoring and rebounding on the team and led in assists, steals, blocks and field goal percentage (59.5 percent).
In 63 total games with Cornell, the 6-foot, 7-inch junior from Clovis, Calif. made 58.2 percent of all his field goals and 31.7 percent from beyond the three-point line.
Okereke’s commitment is the fifth for Vanderbilt in this transfer period, but only second forward. Former Jacksonville State’s Mason Nicholson is the only other non-guard to commit to Vanderbilt.
The NCAA Transfer Portal officially closes today, which means no more players can enter the portal. Players in the portal after today are still able to sign with a team. So, there will most likely be more news in the coming days and weeks.
Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Transfers
Outgoing
- Karris Bilal
- Jaylen Carey (to Tennessee)
- MJ Collins
- Jason Edwards (to Providence)
- Alex Hemenway
- JaQualon Roberts
- Jordan Williams
- Kijani Wright
Incoming
- G Jalen Washington (from North Carolina)
- F Mason Nicholson (from Jacksonville State)
- G Frankie Collins (from TCU)
- G Mike James (from NC State)
- F AK Okereke (Cornell)