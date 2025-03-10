Vanderbilt Guard Named to All-SEC Third Team
Two days ahead of its conference championship tournament, the SEC has announced its season awards that were voted on by the 16 head coaches in the conference.
Vanderbilt’s Jason Edwards was named to the All-SEC Third Team and was the only Commodore to make an appearance on the awards list. Edwards averaged 16.9 points per game and reached double-digit points in all but two SEC games.
The junior guard finished with 20 or more points in six SEC games and posted a season-high 30 points against TCU in the Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Edwards’ 524 points scored this season ranks sixth in the SEC. He ranks third in the league with 137 made free throws while hitting on 84 percent of his opportunities from the charity stripe. Edwards is the first Commodore to be selected to an All-SEC team since Liam Robbins in 2023.
Vanderbilt will begin its time at the SEC Tournament on Wednesday against Texas at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Tipoff is scheduled for 25 minutes after the conclusion of the South Carolina-Arkansas tournament-opening game.
Here is a complete listing of the SEC awards announced Monday:
2024-25 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards
Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Johni Broome, Auburn
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, South Carolina
Newcomer of the Year: Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Freshman of the Year: Tre Johnson, Texas
Sixth-Man of the Year: Caleb Grill, Missouri
Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-SEC First Team
Johni Broome, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Mark Sears, Alabama
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-SEC Second Team
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Tre Johnson, Texas
Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Otega Oweh, Kentucky
All-SEC Third Team
Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn
Alex Condon, Florida
Jason Edwards, Vanderbilt
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
Sean Pedulla, Ole Miss
SEC All-Defensive Team
Denver Jones, Auburn
Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee
Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State
Anthony Robinson II, Missouri
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
SEC All-Freshman Team
Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
Tre Johnson, Texas
Asa Newell, Georgia
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
Labaron Philon, Alabama