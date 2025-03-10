Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Guard Named to All-SEC Third Team

Commodore junior Jason Edwards was the only Vanderbilt player to receive any recognition from the SEC.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jason Edwards (1) passes the ball as Missouri Tigers guard Jacob Crews (35) defends during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium.
Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jason Edwards (1) passes the ball as Missouri Tigers guard Jacob Crews (35) defends during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Two days ahead of its conference championship tournament, the SEC has announced its season awards that were voted on by the 16 head coaches in the conference.

Vanderbilt’s Jason Edwards was named to the All-SEC Third Team and was the only Commodore to make an appearance on the awards list. Edwards averaged 16.9 points per game and reached double-digit points in all but two SEC games.

The junior guard finished with 20 or more points in six SEC games and posted a season-high 30 points against TCU in the Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Edwards’ 524 points scored this season ranks sixth in the SEC. He ranks third in the league with 137 made free throws while hitting on 84 percent of his opportunities from the charity stripe. Edwards is the first Commodore to be selected to an All-SEC team since Liam Robbins in 2023.

Vanderbilt will begin its time at the SEC Tournament on Wednesday against Texas at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Tipoff is scheduled for 25 minutes after the conclusion of the South Carolina-Arkansas tournament-opening game.

Here is a complete listing of the SEC awards announced Monday:

2024-25 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards

Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Johni Broome, Auburn
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, South Carolina
Newcomer of the Year: Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Freshman of the Year: Tre Johnson, Texas
Sixth-Man of the Year: Caleb Grill, Missouri
Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

All-SEC First Team

Johni Broome, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Mark Sears, Alabama
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

All-SEC Second Team

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Tre Johnson, Texas
Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Otega Oweh, Kentucky

All-SEC Third Team

Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn
Alex Condon, Florida
Jason Edwards, Vanderbilt
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
Sean Pedulla, Ole Miss

SEC All-Defensive Team

Denver Jones, Auburn
Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee
Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State
Anthony Robinson II, Missouri
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

SEC All-Freshman Team

Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
Tre Johnson, Texas
Asa Newell, Georgia
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
Labaron Philon, Alabama

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Basketball