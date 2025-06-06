Vanderbilt hoops gets commitment from high-scoring guard
Vanderbilt men’s basketball coach Mark Byington has landed his eighth commitment from the transfer portal Thursday afternoon.
Eastern Kentucky guard George Kimble has committed to Vanderbilt after averaging 18 points a game last season.
The 6-foot-2 Tampa, Fla.-native led the Hilltoppers in scoring and steals last season, despite suffering a season-ending injury after 25 games played. He averaged 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game and was named All-ASUN Second Team.
Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Transfers
Outgoing
Karris Bilal
Jaylen Carey (to Tennessee)
MJ Collins
Jason Edwards (to Providence)
Alex Hemenway
JaQualon Roberts
Jordan Williams
Kijani Wright
Incoming
G Duke Miles (from Oklahoma)
G Trey Harris (from Washington)
G Jalen Washington (from North Carolina)
F Mason Nicholson (from Jacksonville State)
G Frankie Collins (from TCU)
G Mike James (from NC State)
F AK Okereke (Cornell)
G George Kimble (Eastern Kentucky)