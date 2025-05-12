Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Receives 7th Transfer Portal Commitment

The Commodores picked up a commitment from a former Oklahoma guard who helped the Sooners in their first SEC season.

Taylor Hodges

Oklahoma Sooners guard Duke Miles (15) reacts to his late-game play against the Georgia Bulldogs during their first round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Instead of grabbing the ball that was rolling toward their goal, Miles let it go and forced the Georgia Bulldogs player to grab it for a backcourt violation.
Oklahoma Sooners guard Duke Miles (15) reacts to his late-game play against the Georgia Bulldogs during their first round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Instead of grabbing the ball that was rolling toward their goal, Miles let it go and forced the Georgia Bulldogs player to grab it for a backcourt violation. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington’s second transfer portal is starting to take on its final shape.

The Commodores’ second-year coach received the seventh commitment from the NCAA Transfer Portal late Sunday when former Oklahoma guard Duke Miles committed to Vanderbilt, according to reporting by On3.

However, nothing is set in stone as Miles as shown a couple times during this offseason transfer cycle. Miles originally committed to Virginia shortly after entering the portal, but that commitment lasted only four days. Miles would end up signing a National Letter of Intent with new Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan, but wound up requesting his release on May 2. His commitment to Vanderbilt comes nearly 10 days after he was granted his release.

Miles played in 34 games last season for Oklahoma after stops at Troy and High Point. He averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Sooners.

Last week, Vanderbilt also received a commitment from former Washington guard Trey Harris. In 30 games last season, Harris averaged 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

“Tyler has shown great things already in college, but it is exciting to know he can take off to another level,” Byington said. “He is an unconventional 6-foot-8 who can be used as a guard or can take advantage of mismatches at other positions. Tyler’s skill set and versatility make it easy to play him with our other guys because I can move him anywhere and he can make impactful plays. Vandy fans will love his competitiveness and will to win.”

At Washington last season, Harris led the team in three-point shooting, making 49.5 percent of his attempts and also ranked second in overall field goal percentage with a 49.2 percent rate. Harris was also impactful on the defensive end, leading Washington with 32 blocks and third in steals with 28.

Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Transfers

Outgoing

Karris Bilal
Jaylen Carey (to Tennessee)
MJ Collins
Jason Edwards (to Providence)
Alex Hemenway
JaQualon Roberts
Jordan Williams
Kijani Wright

Incoming

G Duke Miles (from Oklahoma)
G Trey Harris (from Washington)
G Jalen Washington (from North Carolina)
F Mason Nicholson (from Jacksonville State)
G Frankie Collins (from TCU)
G Mike James (from NC State)
F AK Okereke (Cornell)

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Basketball