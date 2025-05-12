Vanderbilt Receives 7th Transfer Portal Commitment
Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington’s second transfer portal is starting to take on its final shape.
The Commodores’ second-year coach received the seventh commitment from the NCAA Transfer Portal late Sunday when former Oklahoma guard Duke Miles committed to Vanderbilt, according to reporting by On3.
However, nothing is set in stone as Miles as shown a couple times during this offseason transfer cycle. Miles originally committed to Virginia shortly after entering the portal, but that commitment lasted only four days. Miles would end up signing a National Letter of Intent with new Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan, but wound up requesting his release on May 2. His commitment to Vanderbilt comes nearly 10 days after he was granted his release.
Miles played in 34 games last season for Oklahoma after stops at Troy and High Point. He averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Sooners.
Last week, Vanderbilt also received a commitment from former Washington guard Trey Harris. In 30 games last season, Harris averaged 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
“Tyler has shown great things already in college, but it is exciting to know he can take off to another level,” Byington said. “He is an unconventional 6-foot-8 who can be used as a guard or can take advantage of mismatches at other positions. Tyler’s skill set and versatility make it easy to play him with our other guys because I can move him anywhere and he can make impactful plays. Vandy fans will love his competitiveness and will to win.”
At Washington last season, Harris led the team in three-point shooting, making 49.5 percent of his attempts and also ranked second in overall field goal percentage with a 49.2 percent rate. Harris was also impactful on the defensive end, leading Washington with 32 blocks and third in steals with 28.
Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Transfers
Outgoing
Karris Bilal
Jaylen Carey (to Tennessee)
MJ Collins
Jason Edwards (to Providence)
Alex Hemenway
JaQualon Roberts
Jordan Williams
Kijani Wright
Incoming
G Duke Miles (from Oklahoma)
G Trey Harris (from Washington)
G Jalen Washington (from North Carolina)
F Mason Nicholson (from Jacksonville State)
G Frankie Collins (from TCU)
G Mike James (from NC State)
F AK Okereke (Cornell)