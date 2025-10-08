Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball 2025-2026 Conference Slate Revealed
The calendar has officially reached under one month until the 2025-2026 college basketball season returns on Nov. 3.
Vanderbilt already released its SEC conference opponents for the basketball season, but the Commodores found out the times and channels for their opponents Tuesday afternoon. The conference season begins on Jan. 3 as Vanderbilt travels to South Carolina. The game will take place at 1 p.m. CT on ESPNU.
The conference slate contains eight night games (6 p.m. start or later), seven games in the early window (noon-1:30 p.m. start time) and two games starting in the midday slate (2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. start time). The game time for the Commodores' final home game of the season against Ole Miss on March 3 will be announced at a later time.
The conference schedule also includes eight midweek games with the first one being Vanderbilt’s conference home opener against Alabama at 8 p.m. CT on Jan. 7.
Vanderbilt is coming off its best season since the 2016-2017 season. In head coach Mark Byington’s first season at the helm in Nashville, he led Vanderbilt to a 20-13 record and made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed.
This season, Byington is hoping to bring his team back to the tournament, but as a better team with an improved seeding.
Vanderbilt returns two of its three best three-point shooters from last season in guard Tyler Nickel and forward Devin McGlockton. The Commodores also brought in a solid transfer class that featured former Oklahoma guard Duke Miles and former Cornell forward AK Okereke.
Here is the Vanderbilt full conference slate with dates, time and channels for the 2025-2026 season. All times listed are in central time.
Vanderbilt 2025-2026 Conference Schedule
Jan. 3 – at South Carolina, 1 p.m. on ESPNU
Jan. 7 – vs. Alabama, 8 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU
Jan. 10 – vs. LSU, 12 p.m. on SECN
Jan. 14 – at Texas, 8 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU
Jan. 17 – vs. Florida, 1 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
Jan. 20 – at Arkansas, 8 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
Jan. 24 – at Mississippi State, 5 p.m. on SECN
Jan. 27 – vs. Kentucky, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 31 – at Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m. on SECN
Feb. 7 – vs. Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m. on SECN
Feb. 10 – at Auburn, 6 p.m. on SECN
Feb. 14 – vs. Texas A&M, 12 p.m. on SECN
Feb. 18 – at Missouri, 8 p.m. on SECN
Feb. 21 – vs. Tennessee, 1 or 1:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Feb. 25 – vs. Georgia, 6 p.m. on SECN
Feb. 28 – at Kentucky, 1 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
March 3 – vs. Ole Miss, TBD on ESPNEWS
March 7 – at Tennessee, 1 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU