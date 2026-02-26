Vanderbilt WBB Star Given Another Weekly Award: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball star point guard Mikayla Blakes has done it yet again. Blakes was named the SEC Player of the Week Tuesday after she went for her fourth consecutive game scoring 30 points or more as she scored 35 against No. 16 Kentucky in a 81-79 win.

For Blakes it is her fifth SEC Player of the Week Award this season. This sets a new school record for the most conference player of the week honors in a single season. This week’s award broke the previous tie she had with Wendy Scholtens, who won four SEC Player of the Week Awards for Vanderbilt during the 1989-1990 season.

Blakes has led Vanderbilt all season to a 25-3 record. Blakes’ performances during the 2025-2026 season has given her a very strong case to be the National Player of the Year in women’s college basketball.

Vanderbilt has two games remaining in the regular season against Alabama at home and in-state rival Tennessee on the road before the SEC Tournament. The Commodores clinched at top four spot in the SEC and a double-bye in the conference tournament in their win over Kentucky.

But Vanderbilt is also playing to be a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament. In the latest women’s bracketology, the Commodores are projected to be a No. 2 seed against Navy in the first round. Vanderbilt’s pursuit to be a top seed in one of the four regions continues tonight as Vanderbilt takes on Alabama for its final home game of the season. The Commodores and Crimson Tide tipoff at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

191 days

The Anchor: Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026

As Vanderbilt baseball took down Evansville 15-3 Tuesday night, it marked Brodie Johnston’s third consecutive game without striking out even one time. The Commodores won their sixth consecutive game with the win.

Vanderbilt’s football stadium, FirstBank Stadium, will be one of three sites that will host The Eagles on their “The Long Goodbye, Act III” tour. The concert will take place in Nashville May 9.

Four-star Vanderbilt football commit, linebacker Omarii Sanders, has been rated as the No. 9 linebacker in his class by Rivals.

Wednesday’s Commodores Results

No. 25 Vanderbilt men’s basketball (beat/lost to) Georgia (score).

Thursday’s Commodores Schedule

No. 5 Vanderbilt women’s basketball vs. Alabama, 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt track and field at the SEC Indoor Championships, Day 1 (College Station, Texas).

Commodores Quote of The Day

On beating No. 1 Tennessee 72-69 on this date in 2008]: "Our place was electric tonight. This is one of the great places in college basketball on game night, and our crowd was absolutely unbelievable." Kevin Stallings, after Vanderbilt's 72-69 win over No. 1 Tennessee on Feb. 26, 2008.

We’ll Leave You With This…

His favorite color is green monsters@ManciniMike5 pic.twitter.com/4AbACLeAIc — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) February 25, 2026

