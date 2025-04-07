Vanderbilt Women Miss Out on Top 25, But Already Getting Attention for Next Year

𝗔𝗹𝗹-𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝘂𝗼@KhamilPierre & @mikaylablakes have been named to the @WBCA1981 All-America honorable mention team



⚓️⬇️#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/veK773bdDz