Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball Gets Third Win: The Anchor
Vanderbilt women’s basketball kept its undefeated start going as it took down Austin Peay in Clarksville by a score of 75-65.
It was not as flashy or impressive of a performance by Vanderbilt, but it was enough for the Commodores to come out of Clarksville alive. The story of the day for Vanderbilt was the turnovers issues that Austin Peay was giving it. Vanderbilt turned the ball over 20 times in the game.
Despite that though, Vanderbilt persevered through the mistakes. Vanderbilt still had four players score in double figures, including star guard Mikayla Blakes, who had 26 points on the night. It marked the 22nd straight game that she has scored at least 10 points in a game.
Vanderbilt outrebounded Austin Peay 40-28 and shot 47.3 percent as a team.
“I think we’re still trying to figure some things out. Austin Peay was similar to Memphis in the exhibition, in that they exposed us a little bit defensively. But I liked that early in the season. I like seeing that kind of team play the way that they did,” Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph said. “They made a bunch of shots that I don’t know, we were expecting them to make. We knew they could beat us off the dribble, and they did that. I like that we grinded it out and we got some contributions from people off the bench. I think those are good things to happen early in the season, even though I hate ugly games. I know that they provide great learning opportunities.”
Up next, Vanderbilt hopes to play a much cleaner game as it heads to Bowling Green, Kentucky to take on Western Kentucky on Nov. 19. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt men’s tennis at ITF M25 Features, Day 4.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
Vanderbilt men’s basketball beat Eastern Kentucky 92-61.
Vanderbilt women’s basketball beat Austin Peay 75-65.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt men’s basketball put on another good offensive performance in its 92-62 win over Eastern Kentucky Wednesday night. Vanderbilt made 10 threes in the game as the Commodores also beat Eastern Kentucky defensively as well, creating 17 points off the Colonels 14 turnovers.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener
94 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
[On signing Darius Garland on this date in 2017:] “Darius is a program changer. … He possesses the unique ability that only the great ones do in that he can take over a game by making others better or by scoring. The whole Garland family is simply terrific and we cannot wait to get them here next season. His decision to attend Vanderbilt is a defining moment for our program showing that the time for Vanderbilt basketball is now.”- Bryce Drew