Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Loses First Player to Transfer Portal
Well, the transfer portal silence for the Vanderbilt women’s basketball team has been broken and not in a good way.
According to a report from Aria Gerson of The Tennessean, guard Iyana Moore has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Moore had the second-highest minutes per game (31.1) last season for Vanderbilt and averaged 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while posting a .371 field goal percentage.
Moore is the first Vanderbilt women’s player to enter the portal, leaving 12 players on the roster and three spots that can be filled through the portal. She spent four seasons at Vanderbilt, missed the 2022-23 season with an injury and was named an All-SEC second team player the following season. She made 81 career starts for the Commodores and averaged 13.1 ppg in 100 appearances. She’ll have one year of eligibility remaining.
This is somewhat surprising, but not the biggest loss Vanderbilt could have. Moore was the third-highest scorer on a team that finished as the No. 7 scoring offense in the nation with 83.3 points per game. That’s two spots ahead of this year’s national champion, UConn, and eight spots ahead of the runner-up, South Carolina.
There’s still nearly two weeks left until the transfer portal closes (April 22), which leaves plenty of time for coach Shea Ralph to replace Moore. But this is also a reminder that pretty much anything can happen during this time period and nothing is settled.
The Commodores did make some noise on the high school recruiting trail. On3’s Talia Goodman is reporting McKenna Woliczko, a 6-2 forward that’s ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect by On3 and No. 6 overall by 247Sports, has scheduled a visit to Vanderbilt for May 2-3. Woliczko was a starter on USA Basketball’s U-17 team that won a gold medal at the 2024 FIBA World Cup.