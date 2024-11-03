Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Improved Roster Eyes Return to NCAA Tournament
A new season is about to begin for the Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball team.
After reaching the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2013-13 season, head coach Shea Ralph, who is entering her fourth season at the helm, is excited to get the season underway as the team looks to improve from last year’s results.
The team won the tournament's play-in game when they played Columbia in the First Four. The Commodores later lost 80-63 to the fifth-ranked Baylor Bears in the first round of play.
On Thursday, Coach Ralph spoke with the media about the upcoming season. During her time with the press, she emphasized the team’s depth entering the season, something that has been severely lacking in the past.
“What I do love about this team and what I learned in our scrimmages is that we do have depths, and that's also something new that we haven't had in the past several years.”
She also opened the press conference by saying she would like to continue to bring Vanderbilt basketball back to a strong program, which, thanks to her leadership, is well on its way.
“We are really excited for the season we have been working really hard since the season ended last year, and I think we've added some valuable, important pieces to our group to continue to move the needle with our program, and you know the goal remains in terms of competing for championships and bringing Vanderbilt Women's Basketball back to National prominence.”
After an injury ended her first season early with the program, guard Madison Green is a ‘full go.’
The sophomore guard's playing in the opener will be a big deal. She suffered her season-ending ACL injury last December in a game against Lipscomb. Before her injury, she played in 11 games for the Commodores and averaged 6.9 points across 19.7 minutes per game as a freshman. The former Preps Girls Hoops Ohio Player of the Year is set to make a big impact in her return.
The biggest news heading into Monday’s game is that forward Sacha Washington will not be available for the season opener. Coach Ralph stated that Washington has been limited in practice due to a non-basketball-related health issue.
Last year, as a Junior, she started for the Commodores for all 33 games of the season. She also led the team with 7.9 rebounds per game and was second in scoring with 12.1 points per game.
Although this has a big impact on the Vanderbilts squad right from the start of the season, it also gives some of the other players a great chance to make a name for themselves. Coach Ralph would rather have something like this happen now instead of later down the road.
“I think if this is something that is going to happen I would much much rather it happen now than in January and any team can tell you when you have somebody like her and you lose them mid-season that can just you know rock your team to the core, especially a young team.”
With the need to replace point guard Jordyn Cambridge, who finished her collegiate career, Vanderbilt will begin the season on a point guard ‘by committee’ as reps are being split by three different plays in the front court.
“Right now the the reps are getting split between Maddie Green, Mikayla Blakes, and Jordyn Oliver I think all of them can play the point I think they all bring something different to the point position, but what I love about it is that there's not just one.”
Having multiple players work in and attempt to fill Cambridge's role is a smart move, as they will have big shoes to fill from the start. Cambridge had a great career at Vanderbilt and is the only Commodore to amass over 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, and 300 steals in their career. It will undoubtedly be interesting to see what type of schemes each player is used to when they hit the court for real for the first time this week.
The Commodores will kick off the season when they take on Lipscomb on Monday at Memorial Gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET and will be available on SEC Network+.