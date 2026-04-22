What It Means: Vanderbilt Basketball Lands A Commitment From TO Barrett

NASHVILLE—-Vanderbilt basketball has landed a commitment from Missouri guard TO Barrett, per a report from Joe Tipton.

Berrett visited Vanderbilt last week and chose the Commodores over a return to Missouri. Vanderbilt’s staff had other guards on their recruiting board, but chose to pursue a commitment from Barrett instead.

He averaged 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 2025-26 while shooting 46.0% from the field as well as 20.5% from 3-point range on 1.3 attempts per game. Missouri used Barrett in 20-24% of its offensive possessions and he repaid Tigers' coach Dennis Gates by finishing with a national ranking in assist rate, free throw rate and steal rate.

Barrett is a 6-foot-4 guard from Oklahoma City that played sparingly for Missouri as a freshman, but took a step forward as a sophomore and was a significant reason as to why the Tigers made the NCAA Tournament. His best performance came in a 28-point outing against Tennessee.

"He's done a tremendous job in the role that I'm asking him to play," Gates said during the season. "From a percentage standpoint, free-throw line, doing the elite at that free throw line, doing a great job. And then being a leader. I think whenever you're thrown into that situation, you're able to step up. So kudos to him.”

He started the season as a rotational player, but worked his way into the starting lineup for the final 14 games of the season. In his time as a starter, Barrett averaged 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Vanderbilt’s staff saw Barrett up close and personal in one of his best games of the season, a 16-point performance against the Commodores in which he went 8-for-9 from the free throw line and shot 2-for-5 from 3-point range. Barrett also had five assists in that game.

That night marked one of Vanderbilt’s nine losses in its 27-win 2025-26 campaign in which it reached the Round of 32 and was a shot away from playing in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Vanderbilt lost graduating seniors Tyler Nickel, Devin McGlockton, Duke Miles, Jalen Washington and a few bench players to the transfer portal after the season. It’s reloaded, though, with Barrett, Washington State transfer Ace Glass, Colorado transfer Bangot Dak, Auburn transfer Sebastian Williams-Adams and Nebraska transfer Berke Buyuktuncel.

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