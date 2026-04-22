What It Means: Vanderbilt Basketball Lands A Commitment From TO Barrett
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NASHVILLE—-Vanderbilt basketball has landed a commitment from Missouri guard TO Barrett, per a report from Joe Tipton.
Berrett visited Vanderbilt last week and chose the Commodores over a return to Missouri. Vanderbilt’s staff had other guards on their recruiting board, but chose to pursue a commitment from Barrett instead.
He averaged 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 2025-26 while shooting 46.0% from the field as well as 20.5% from 3-point range on 1.3 attempts per game. Missouri used Barrett in 20-24% of its offensive possessions and he repaid Tigers' coach Dennis Gates by finishing with a national ranking in assist rate, free throw rate and steal rate.
Barrett is a 6-foot-4 guard from Oklahoma City that played sparingly for Missouri as a freshman, but took a step forward as a sophomore and was a significant reason as to why the Tigers made the NCAA Tournament. His best performance came in a 28-point outing against Tennessee.
"He's done a tremendous job in the role that I'm asking him to play," Gates said during the season. "From a percentage standpoint, free-throw line, doing the elite at that free throw line, doing a great job. And then being a leader. I think whenever you're thrown into that situation, you're able to step up. So kudos to him.”
He started the season as a rotational player, but worked his way into the starting lineup for the final 14 games of the season. In his time as a starter, Barrett averaged 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
Vanderbilt’s staff saw Barrett up close and personal in one of his best games of the season, a 16-point performance against the Commodores in which he went 8-for-9 from the free throw line and shot 2-for-5 from 3-point range. Barrett also had five assists in that game.
That night marked one of Vanderbilt’s nine losses in its 27-win 2025-26 campaign in which it reached the Round of 32 and was a shot away from playing in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
Vanderbilt lost graduating seniors Tyler Nickel, Devin McGlockton, Duke Miles, Jalen Washington and a few bench players to the transfer portal after the season. It’s reloaded, though, with Barrett, Washington State transfer Ace Glass, Colorado transfer Bangot Dak, Auburn transfer Sebastian Williams-Adams and Nebraska transfer Berke Buyuktuncel.
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Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy