What Vanderbilt Fans Should Expect on Selection Sunday
Selection Sunday is finally here for the men and women’s NCAA Tournaments and both of Vanderbilt’s basketball teams are expected to hear their name at some point in bracket unveilings.
However, the men’s team may end up hearing their name as one of the first teams outside of the 68-team bracket. Vanderbilt’s women basketball team is a lock for an at-large invitation, but the men’s team has lost its last three games putting itself back on the bubble. To make matters worse, each of those losses were to other SEC teams on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament. If Vanderbilt wins just one of those games, there’d be nothing to discuss.
So, it could end up being a great day for the Commodores, but nobody should be surprised if one of the two teams misses out on their NCAA Tournament.
With less than 12 hours until both 68-team brackets are unveiled, let’s take one last look at the Vanderbilt men’s basketball team’s resume and where the Commodores stand in the latest expert bracket predictions.
Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Resume
Overall record: 20-12
SEC Record: 8-10
Record vs. Top 50 BPI: 6-11
BPI Rank: 56
NET Rank: 48
Quad 1 Record: 5-9
Quad 2 Record: 4-3
Quad 3 Record: 3-0
Quad 4 Record: 8-0
Strength of Record rank: 41
Taylor’s Take: The Commodores will get an invite to the NCAA Tournament, but don’t be surprised if it’s an invitation for one of the four play-in games. SI’s Kevin Sweeney’s latest Men’s Bracket Watch has Vanderbilt as one of the last four teams in the tournament, as does ESPN’s Joe Lunardi in his most recent Bracketology. It’s going to be a long wait for the Commodores who will have to sweat it out.
The men’s bracket will be unveiled first at 5 p.m. on CBS. The women’s bracket will be unveiled at 7 p.m. on ESPN.