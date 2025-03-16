Men's Bracket Watch: Final Predictions Before Selection Sunday Show
Selection Sunday is finally here! After two weeks of wall-to-wall conference tournament action to lock in nearly half the teams whose names you’ll hear called Sunday, we’ve finally reached the big day. How does Sports Illustrated expect the field to look when it’s officially unveiled Sunday evening? Here’s our final projection, which will be updated throughout the day as the final five conference championship games wrap up ahead of the 6 p.m. ET show.
Notes From Saturday’s Action:
The biggest result from a bubble standpoint came in the Mountain West title game, where Colorado State continued its torrid run of play to handle Boise State and clinch the league’s automatic bid. That does open the door to a five-bid Mountain West, but our projections will have Boise State just missing the field as a result. While there are several new committee members this year, it’s hard to erase last year’s league-wide underseeding from memory, and the idea of the Mountain West getting a fifth team in feels unlikely even though the Broncos do have a strong case. Bad losses to Boston College and Washington State left the door open for a snub.
The lack of bid-stealers thus far was good news otherwise for Indiana, Texas, North Carolina and Xavier, all of whom were idle Saturday. For now, there’s room for two of four, and SI went with Indiana and Texas based on their quality wins. IU and Texas have similar résumés in terms of strengths and weaknesses, and the same could be said for UNC and Xavier. If the committee is ideologically consistent, you’d think it would either consistently favor quality wins (Indiana, Texas) or strong performance metrics (UNC, Xavier).
On The Bubble:
Last Four Byes:
Baylor Bears
West Virginia Mountaineers
Utah State Aggies
Arkansas Razorbacks
Last Four In:
Vanderbilt Commodores
San Diego State Aztecs
Indiana Hoosiers
Texas Longhorns
First Four Out:
Boise State Broncos
North Carolina Tar Heels
Xavier Musketeers
UC Irvine Anteaters
Next Four Out:
Ohio State Buckeyes
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
George Mason Patriots
Dayton Flyers
Automatic Bids Clinched Sunday:
Ivy: No. 1 Yale vs. No. 2 Cornell, 12 p.m. ET
SEC: No. 2 Florida vs. No. 4 Tennessee, 1 p.m. ET
A-10: No. 1 VCU vs. No. 2 George Mason, 1 p.m. ET
AAC: No. 1 Memphis vs. No. 3 UAB, 3:15 p.m. ET
Big Ten: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 5 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. ET
Sunday’s Stakes:
The most intriguing games from a bracket and bubble standpoint are a pair of potential bid-stealer games: the A-10 and AAC title games. If UAB beats Memphis in the AAC title game, the Tigers enter the at-large field and would knock out Texas. Things are a bit more complicated in the A-10 given VCU could easily be left out with a loss to George Mason, but the Rams would certainly be in the thick of bubble discussions and could easily displace another team from the projected field.
There’s a line of thinking that the winner of the SEC tournament championship game between Florida and Tennessee will get the fourth No. 1 seed. Personally, I’d be surprised if the Vols leapfrogged the Gators given Florida’s elite performance metrics and one fewer loss, but the door opens for that to happen with a Tennessee win.
BOLD indicates clinched automatic bid
* denotes projected automatic qualifier
South Region:
No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 16 Alabama State Hornets/Saint Francis Red Flash
No. 8 UConn Huskies vs. No. 9 New Mexico Lobos
No. 5 Michigan Wolverines* vs. No. 12 VCU Rams*
No. 4 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon Antelopes
No. 6 BYU Cougars vs. No. 11 UC San Diego Tritons
No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 14 Lipscomb Bison
No. 7 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers
No. 2 St. John's Red Storm vs. No. 15 Robert Morris Colonials
East Region:
No. 1 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers/American Eagles
No. 8 Memphis Tigers* vs. No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 12 McNeese State Cowboys
No. 4 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 13 High Point Panthers
No. 6 Saint Mary's Gaels vs. No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers/Texas Longhorns
No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. No. 14 Troy Trojans
No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 10 Utah State Aggies
No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 15 Montana Grizzlies
Midwest Region:
No. 1 Houston Cougars vs. No. 16 SIUE Cougars
No. 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 9 Creighton Bluejays
No. 5 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 12 Colorado State Rams
No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 13 Akron Zips
No. 6 Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 11 San Diego State Aztecs/Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 14 Wofford Terriers
No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 15 Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks
West Region:
No. 1 Florida Gators* vs. No. 16 Norfolk State Spartans
No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners
No. 5 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 12 Liberty Flames
No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 13 Yale Bulldogs*
No. 6 UCLA Bruins vs. No. 11 Drake Bulldogs
No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 14 UNC Wilmington Seahawks
No. 7 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 10 Baylor Bears
No. 2 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 15 Bryant Bulldogs