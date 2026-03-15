Where Does Vanderbilt's Basketball's NCAA Tournament Rèsumè Sit Prior to the Selection Show

NASHVILLE–The day is finally here, Vanderbilt basketball is finally going to know its destination Sunday night as it sits in the Huber Center and watches the NCAA Selection Show.

Byington’s Vanderbilt team secured a 91-74 win over No. 4 Florida on Saturday that has to qualify for the biggest win of his young tenure in Nashville. Byington’s year one wins over Kentucky and Tennessee were great. So were his team’s regular season wins over Alabama and Tennessee. This one, though, was the program’s best.

“This will be something that they cherish and remember,” Byington said from the coaches' room at Bridgestone Arena. “We're past the point in the program where we're going for moral victories or just to compete. We're trying to win, and now we're trying to win championships. So it's the next step up.”

As Vanderbilt has taken a leap 2025-26–Byington’s second year at the helm–it’s done so with a roster including just three returning scholarship players in Tyler Tanner, Devin McGlockton and Nickel. All three of which have taken on significant roles on a team that possesses an eight-man transfer class headlined by North Carolina big man Jalen Washington, Washington transfer Tyler Harris, star guard Duke Miles and Cornell wing AK Okereke .

“The priority this recruiting season was to gain some more length, size,” Vanderbilt assistant coach Xavier Joyner told Vandy on SI over the summer. “We knew going into last year we were maybe the smallest team in the SEC regarding length, size so we wanted to upgrade that, which we did.”

That class has given the Commodores a chance to be a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament than they’ve ever been. Here’s where their rèsumè stands these days as the regular season comes to a close.

"We don’t look that far ahead, but we’re trying to get that higher seed for sure,” Duke Miles said.



Vanderbilt has an SEC Title to play for, but the Bracket reveal is right around the corner.



More on @VandyOnSI:https://t.co/vscDeJURFQ — Tyler Jorden (@tylernjorden) March 15, 2026

Quad wins and losses:

Quad 1A: 5-3

Wins: Auburn, Saint Mary’s, Tennessee, Tennessee, Florida

Losses: Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky

Quad 1: 10-6

Wins: Kentucky, Alabama, UCF, Wake Forest, Saint Mary’s, VCU, Auburn, Tennessee, Tennessee, Florida

Losses: Texas, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri

Quad 2: 7-1

Wins: LSU, Memphis, South Carolina, SMU, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss

Loss: Oklahoma

Quad 3: 2–0

LSU, Mississippi State, Western Kentucky

Quad 4: 5-0

Lipscomb, Eastern Kentucky, Texas Southern, Arkansas Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas, New Haven

Other valuable metrics:

NET: 13th

Torvik: 10th

KenPom: 11th

Strength of record: 7th

KPI: 8th

Wins above bubble: 9th

BPI: 14th

NCSOS: 138th