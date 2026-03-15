Where Does Vanderbilt's Basketball's NCAA Tournament Rèsumè Sit Prior to the Selection Show
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NASHVILLE–The day is finally here, Vanderbilt basketball is finally going to know its destination Sunday night as it sits in the Huber Center and watches the NCAA Selection Show.
Byington’s Vanderbilt team secured a 91-74 win over No. 4 Florida on Saturday that has to qualify for the biggest win of his young tenure in Nashville. Byington’s year one wins over Kentucky and Tennessee were great. So were his team’s regular season wins over Alabama and Tennessee. This one, though, was the program’s best.
“This will be something that they cherish and remember,” Byington said from the coaches' room at Bridgestone Arena. “We're past the point in the program where we're going for moral victories or just to compete. We're trying to win, and now we're trying to win championships. So it's the next step up.”
As Vanderbilt has taken a leap 2025-26–Byington’s second year at the helm–it’s done so with a roster including just three returning scholarship players in Tyler Tanner, Devin McGlockton and Nickel. All three of which have taken on significant roles on a team that possesses an eight-man transfer class headlined by North Carolina big man Jalen Washington, Washington transfer Tyler Harris, star guard Duke Miles and Cornell wing AK Okereke.
“The priority this recruiting season was to gain some more length, size,” Vanderbilt assistant coach Xavier Joyner told Vandy on SI over the summer. “We knew going into last year we were maybe the smallest team in the SEC regarding length, size so we wanted to upgrade that, which we did.”
That class has given the Commodores a chance to be a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament than they’ve ever been. Here’s where their rèsumè stands these days as the regular season comes to a close.
Quad wins and losses:
Quad 1A: 5-3
Wins: Auburn, Saint Mary’s, Tennessee, Tennessee, Florida
Losses: Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky
Quad 1: 10-6
Wins: Kentucky, Alabama, UCF, Wake Forest, Saint Mary’s, VCU, Auburn, Tennessee, Tennessee, Florida
Losses: Texas, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri
Quad 2: 7-1
Wins: LSU, Memphis, South Carolina, SMU, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss
Loss: Oklahoma
Quad 3: 2–0
LSU, Mississippi State, Western Kentucky
Quad 4: 5-0
Lipscomb, Eastern Kentucky, Texas Southern, Arkansas Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas, New Haven
Other valuable metrics:
NET: 13th
Torvik: 10th
KenPom: 11th
Strength of record: 7th
KPI: 8th
Wins above bubble: 9th
BPI: 14th
NCSOS: 138th
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Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy