Skip to main content
Vanderbilt Commodores

Where Does Vanderbilt's Basketball's NCAA Tournament Rèsumè Sit Prior to the Selection Show

Vanderbilt basketball still has plenty to play for against Arkansas on Sunday. Here's where its rèsumè sits ahead of Sunday night's NCAA Tournament selection show.
Joey Dwyer|
Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner (3) drives around Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during the first half of the SEC tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 15, 2026.
Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner (3) drives around Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during the first half of the SEC tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 15, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this story:

Vanderbilt Commodores

NASHVILLE–The day is finally here, Vanderbilt basketball is finally going to know its destination Sunday night as it sits in the Huber Center and watches the NCAA Selection Show. 

 Byington’s Vanderbilt team secured a 91-74 win over No. 4 Florida on Saturday that has to qualify for the biggest win of his young tenure in Nashville. Byington’s year one wins over Kentucky and Tennessee were great. So were his team’s regular season wins over Alabama and Tennessee. This one, though, was the program’s best. 

“This will be something that they cherish and remember,” Byington said from the coaches' room at Bridgestone Arena. “We're past the point in the program where we're going for moral victories or just to compete. We're trying to win, and now we're trying to win championships. So it's the next step up.” 

As Vanderbilt has taken a leap 2025-26–Byington’s second year at the helm–it’s done so with a roster including just three returning scholarship players in Tyler Tanner, Devin McGlockton and Nickel. All three of which have taken on significant roles on a team that possesses an eight-man transfer class headlined by North Carolina big man Jalen Washington, Washington transfer Tyler Harris, star guard Duke Miles and Cornell wing AK Okereke

“The priority this recruiting season was to gain some more length, size,” Vanderbilt assistant coach Xavier Joyner told Vandy on SI over the summer. “We knew going into last year we were maybe the smallest team in the SEC regarding length, size so we wanted to upgrade that, which we did.”

That class has given the Commodores a chance to be a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament than they’ve ever been. Here’s where their rèsumè stands these days as the regular season comes to a close. 

Quad wins and losses: 

Quad 1A: 5-3

Wins: Auburn, Saint Mary’s, Tennessee, Tennessee, Florida 

Losses: Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky

Quad 1: 10-6

Wins: Kentucky, Alabama, UCF, Wake Forest, Saint Mary’s, VCU, Auburn, Tennessee, Tennessee, Florida

Losses: Texas, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri

Quad 2: 7-1

Wins: LSU, Memphis, South Carolina, SMU, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss

Loss: Oklahoma

Quad 3: 2–0

LSU, Mississippi State, Western Kentucky

Quad 4: 5-0

Lipscomb, Eastern Kentucky, Texas Southern, Arkansas Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas, New Haven

Other valuable metrics: 

NET: 13th

Torvik: 10th

KenPom: 11th

Strength of record: 7th

KPI: 8th 

Wins above bubble: 9th

BPI: 14th

NCSOS: 138th

Follow us onTwitter/X,Facebook,YouTube,Instagram,ThreadsandBlue Skyfor the latest news.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Joey Dwyer
JOEY DWYER

Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.

Share on XFollow joey_dwy
Home/Basketball