Where Vanderbilt Basketball Ranked in the Final AP Poll: The Anchor

As the 2025-2026 college basketball season came to a close Monday night with the Michigan Wolverines capturing the National Championship over the UConn Huskies, the final rankings of the season were released Tuesday evening before the offseason began in full swing.

In the final AP Top 25 poll of the season, Vanderbilt men’s basketball was ranked No. 19.

The Commodores far surpassed their preseason expectations with a 27-9 record and finishing in the top four of the SEC before making a run to the SEC Tournament Championship. Vanderbilt earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost a heartbreaker to No. 4 seed Nebraska in the Round of 32.

All in all, it was a season to remember in Nashville as Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington brought his program to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season and the Commodores were brought back to national relevance in the college basketball landscape.

Vanderbilt was a team that never quit in any game. From pulling off near miracles throughout the season to finishing strong down the stretch of the regular season into the postseason, the Commodores were a team that was never out of a game until the buzzer sounded.

Now, Vanderbilt has an interesting offseason ahead of it as the transfer portal is currently open for the next couple of weeks. Vanderbilt has already lost Jalen Washington, Devin McGlockton and Tyler Nickel to graduation and has had three players enter the transfer portal (Jaylon Dean-Vines, George Kimble III and Tyler Harris).

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Spring Game

9 days

The Anchor: Thursday, April 9, 2026

In a conversation with Jon Gruden during one of Gruden's QBs Camp episodes, former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia said that he does not have an agent representing him. Rather, Pavia is representing himself.

Joining Vanderbilt bowling in the Final Four are Jacksonville State, Wichita State and Arkansas State. The NCAA Bowling Championship takes place April 10-11 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Vanderbilt will take the podium at SEC Football Media Days on July 21, per a media release. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea will speak at the event in addition to three players to be named at a later time.

Wednesday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt lacrosse beat/lost to Lindenwood score.

Thursday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt baseball vs. No. 16 Oklahoma, 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt track and field at the 44 Farms Teams Invitational.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“To sportsmen who love the game beyond all profit and fame. I lift my glass. Here’s to the creed of you, here’s to the breed of you. Here while the bugles call, here we rise and fall. Here where we storm the wall, you paved the way. Oh where the cannons road, knowing the heart calls far. You wrote the winning score, back in our day.” Grantland Rice

We’ll Leave You With This…