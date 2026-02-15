Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Hires New Assistant Coach: The Anchor

Vanderbilt men’s golf made a new addition to its coaching staff Saturday, hiring Jake Doggett as the new assistant coach.

Doggett spent the last three years in professional golf on the All Pro Tour. Doggett was also a caddie for Cole Sherwood during Vanderbilt men’s golf’s 2025 fall season a semester ago. Doggett was a three-time All-American golfer at Division II Midwestern State during his college years. He is also a two-time Marie Morgan Award winner.

“We are excited to welcome Jake to our Vandy Golf Family,” Vanderbilt men’s golf head coach Scott Limbaugh said of Doggett's addition to his coaching staff. “I always look to add people that bring positive energy and a strong work ethic to our program, and I believe Jake will do that. It is important to me to give guys opportunities that have a desire to coach and learn because that was done for me. Jake is a high-character guy who came highly recommended by some of our former players. He was a great player and a winner, and we believe he will help us elevate our program for years to come.”

Doggett is replacing former assistant coach Brady Edwards, who left to take an assistant coaching job at New Mexico. Vanderbilt men’s golf enters its spring season ranked No. 3 in the opening poll. The spring season begins Feb. 16 at the Watersound Invitational.

The Anchor: Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026

Vanderbilt football’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Larry Black was hired by Michigan to be the Wolverines defensive tackles coach.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball will be going for a program record Sunday. The Commodores are a win away from setting a new program high for the most conference wins in a season. Vanderbilt takes on Georgia Sunday at 11 a.m. CT.

After the first day at the Alice and John Wallace Classic, Vanderbilt women’s golf is currently in fifth place after the first round. The second round begins Sunday morning.

Saturday’s Commodores Results

No. 23 Vanderbilt baseball beat Texas Tech 13-3.

No. 19 Vanderbilt men’s basketball beat Texas A&M 82-69.

Sunday’s Commodores Schedule

No. 23 Vanderbilt baseball vs. Oklahoma State at the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown (Arlington, Texas), 10:30 a.m. CT on FloSports.

No. 5 Vanderbilt women’s basketball at Georgia, 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis tennis vs. Michigan State, 12 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis vs. Lipscomb, 5:30 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt women’s golf at the Alice and John Wallace Classic (Palm Desert, California), Day 2.

"Instead of quitting then, we just pulled together. This team has character. We always seem to win the close ones.” Jan Van Breda Kolff

