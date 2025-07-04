2025 Vanderbilt Football Opponent Preview, Game 12: Tennessee
Last season, Vanderbilt was on the verge of coming up with its second major upset of the season.
Unfortunately for the Commodores, that did not last long.
Vanderbilt jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead and led 17-7 by the end of the first quarter. It seemed as if Tennessee may be in for a scare or even an upset on rivalry weekend.
That was the case until Tennessee scored 26 unanswered points and took a 33-17 lead going into the final quarter. Vanderbilt could not find any answers in the fourth as Tennessee ended up winning 36-23.
Pavia had one of his worst games of the season against Tennessee. Pavia completed just eight of his 17 passes for only 104 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 45 yards on 11 carries.
But Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava was just too much. Iamaleava threw for 257 yards on 18-for-26 passing and found the end zone four times through the air. Running back Dylan Sampson ran wild over the Dores’ defense, running for 178 yards on 25 touches.
The good news for Vanderbilt is it will not have to see Iamaleava again. In a surprising turn of events in the spring, he left the program and transferred to UCLA. Tennessee now brings in Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar.
The Volunteers are looking to make it back to the College Football Playoff after making their first appearance last season. Tennessee earned the No. 9-seed in the bracket, but lost in the first round in Columbus to No. 8-seed Ohio State.
A second consecutive trip to the playoffs will not be easy. The SEC is once again going to be a gauntlet. No teams in the conference have an over/under preseason win total above 9.5 wins.
Vanderbilt will try to get revenge for last season’s game as the Commodores travel to Knoxville this November. Vanderbilt and Tennessee are set to match up on November 29, 2025 at a time and channel to be named at a later time.
Offense
Tennessee’s offense will be taken over by Joey Aguilar, quarterback from Appalachian State. The Volunteers only got seven players from the transfer portal, five of them were on the offensive end, including Aguilar.
Tennessee brough in offensive linemen Sam Pendleton and Wendell Moore Jr. from Notre Dame and Arizona, respectively. The Volunteers also brought in former Alabama wide receiver Amari Jefferson and Duke running back Star Thomas.
Defense
Tennessee did not add much to its defense in this year’s transfer portal. The Volunteers only added former Colorado cornerback Colton Hood and defensive lineman Josh Schell from Grand Valley State.
Schedule
Tennessee starts its season in Atlanta for a date with Syracuse. After its Week 1 game, Tennessee will play the next three games at home against ETSU, UAB and the SEC home opener against Georgia.
For the rest of the SEC slate, Tennessee will travel to Mississippi State, Alabama, Kentucky and Florida. At home, the Volunteers host Arkansas, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt.
Outlook
Tennessee is coming off a season where it made its first appearance in the College Football Playoff. Though the Volunteers lost to Ohio State in the first round, it was the best season they have had in a long time.
This season, Tennessee will look a lot different, namely at the quarterback position. Nico Iamaleava left the program and transferred to UCLA. Tennessee now has Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar in control of the offense. It is tough to say how the Volunteers will do, but Heupel has been a quarterback whisperer throughout his coaching career, so it serves Aguilar well.
Without Iamaleava, the Volunteers could have a tough time getting back into the playoffs and could take a step back in terms of their record. However, Tennessee will be very likely playing in a bowl game.
The Game
Date: November 29, 2025
Time: TBA
TV: TBA
Location: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee
The Team
Head coach: Josh Heupel (fourth season)
Offensive coordinator: Joey Halzle (third season)
Defensive coordinator: Tim Banks (fifth season)
2024-2025 record: 10-3
2024 rankings: 15th in total offense, 6th in total defense
The School
Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
Founded: 1865
Enrollment: 38,728 (Fall 2024)
Nickname: Volunteers
School colors: Orange and white
Mascot: Smokey the Hound dog
The Program
Series history: Tennessee leads 81-33-5
Last playoff appearance: 2024
Playoff Appearances: 1
National Championships: 2
The Schedule
August 30: vs Syracuse (Atlanta)
September 6: vs ETSU
September 13: vs Georgia
September 20: vs UAB
September 27: at Mississippi State
October 11: vs Arkansas
October 18: at Alabama
October 25: at Kentucky
November 1: vs Oklahoma
November 15: vs New Mexico State
November 22: at Florida
November 29: vs Vanderbilt