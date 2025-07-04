Vanderbilt Commodores

2025 Vanderbilt Football Opponent Preview, Game 12: Tennessee

Vanderbilt lost to its in-state rival at home last year. Can Vanderbilt get revenge this year? Vanderbilt On SI takes a look at Tennessee.

Graham Baakko

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (53) hits Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) as he passes the ball during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (53) hits Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) as he passes the ball during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Last season, Vanderbilt was on the verge of coming up with its second major upset of the season.

Unfortunately for the Commodores, that did not last long.

Vanderbilt jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead and led 17-7 by the end of the first quarter. It seemed as if Tennessee may be in for a scare or even an upset on rivalry weekend.

That was the case until Tennessee scored 26 unanswered points and took a 33-17 lead going into the final quarter. Vanderbilt could not find any answers in the fourth as Tennessee ended up winning 36-23.

Pavia had one of his worst games of the season against Tennessee. Pavia completed just eight of his 17 passes for only 104 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 45 yards on 11 carries.

But Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava was just too much. Iamaleava threw for 257 yards on 18-for-26 passing and found the end zone four times through the air. Running back Dylan Sampson ran wild over the Dores’ defense, running for 178 yards on 25 touches.

The good news for Vanderbilt is it will not have to see Iamaleava again. In a surprising turn of events in the spring, he left the program and transferred to UCLA. Tennessee now brings in Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar. 

The Volunteers are looking to make it back to the College Football Playoff after making their first appearance last season. Tennessee earned the No. 9-seed in the bracket, but lost in the first round in Columbus to No. 8-seed Ohio State.

A second consecutive trip to the playoffs will not be easy. The SEC is once again going to be a gauntlet. No teams in the conference have an over/under preseason win total above 9.5 wins. 

Vanderbilt will try to get revenge for last season’s game as the Commodores travel to Knoxville this November. Vanderbilt and Tennessee are set to match up on November 29, 2025 at a time and channel to be named at a later time. 

Offense

Tennessee’s offense will be taken over by Joey Aguilar, quarterback from Appalachian State. The Volunteers only got seven players from the transfer portal, five of them were on the offensive end, including Aguilar.

Tennessee brough in offensive linemen Sam Pendleton and Wendell Moore Jr. from Notre Dame and Arizona, respectively. The Volunteers also brought in former Alabama wide receiver Amari Jefferson and Duke running back Star Thomas.

Defense

Tennessee did not add much to its defense in this year’s transfer portal. The Volunteers only added former Colorado cornerback Colton Hood and defensive lineman Josh Schell from Grand Valley State.

Schedule

Tennessee starts its season in Atlanta for a date with Syracuse. After its Week 1 game, Tennessee will play the next three games at home against ETSU, UAB and the SEC home opener against Georgia.

For the rest of the SEC slate, Tennessee will travel to Mississippi State, Alabama, Kentucky and Florida. At home, the Volunteers host Arkansas, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt.

Outlook

Tennessee is coming off a season where it made its first appearance in the College Football Playoff. Though the Volunteers lost to Ohio State in the first round, it was the best season they have had in a long time.

This season, Tennessee will look a lot different, namely at the quarterback position. Nico Iamaleava left the program and transferred to UCLA. Tennessee now has Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar in control of the offense. It is tough to say how the Volunteers will do, but Heupel has been a quarterback whisperer throughout his coaching career, so it serves Aguilar well.

Without Iamaleava, the Volunteers could have a tough time getting back into the playoffs and could take a step back in terms of their record. However, Tennessee will be very likely playing in a bowl game.

The Game

Date: November 29, 2025

Time: TBA 

TV: TBA

Location: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

The Team

Head coach: Josh Heupel (fourth season)

Offensive coordinator: Joey Halzle (third season)

Defensive coordinator: Tim Banks (fifth season)

2024-2025 record: 10-3

2024 rankings: 15th in total offense, 6th in total defense

The School

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Founded: 1865

Enrollment: 38,728 (Fall 2024)

Nickname: Volunteers

School colors: Orange and white 

Mascot: Smokey the Hound dog

The Program

Series history: Tennessee leads 81-33-5

Last playoff appearance: 2024

Playoff Appearances: 1

National Championships: 2

The Schedule

August 30: vs Syracuse (Atlanta)

September 6: vs ETSU

September 13: vs Georgia

September 20: vs UAB

September 27: at Mississippi State

October 11: vs Arkansas

October 18: at Alabama

October 25: at Kentucky

November 1: vs Oklahoma

November 15: vs New Mexico State

November 22: at Florida

November 29: vs Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Graham Baakko
GRAHAM BAAKKO

Graham Baakko is a writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI, primarily covering football, basketball and baseball. Graham is a recent graduate from the University of Alabama, where he wrote for The Crimson White, WVUA-FM, WVUA 23 as he covered a variety of Crimson Tide sports. He also covered South Carolina athletics as a sportswriting intern for GamecockCentral.

Home/Football