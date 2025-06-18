Vanderbilt Commodores

2025 Vanderbilt Football Opponent Preview, Game 5: Utah State

Vanderbilt takes on Utah State in its final non-conference game this upcoming season. Vanderbilt On SI takes a look at the Commodores fifth opponent they will face this fall.

Graham Baakko

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) scores a touchdown against South Carolina Gamecocks during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) scores a touchdown against South Carolina Gamecocks during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vanderbilt gets to see a new opponent for the first time in program history.


September’s game between Vanderbilt and Utah State will mark the first time the two schools have ever faced off in football. 

The two teams are coming off much different seasons. Vanderbilt finished last season on a high note, finishing 7-6 with a bowl game win over Georgia Tech while Utah State is bringing in a new head coach and two new coordinators.

Bronco Mendenhall was hired by Utah State in December of 2024 after Utah State finished 4-8. Mendenhall most recently was the head coach at New Mexico, but has had plenty of college coaching experience.

In his 18 years as a head coach, Mendenhall has led his squads to a bowl game in 16 of those years, including bringing Virginia to its first ever appearance in the Orange Bowl in 2019.

Mendenhall has been known to turn teams around fairly quickly and he hopes to do the same thing at Utah State. Last season with New Mexico, the Lobos pulled off an upset win at home against a ranked Washington State team that was hoping to sneak into the playoff conversation.

In the first matchup between Vanderbilt and Utah State, the Commodores will look to avoid being a victim of a Bronco Mendenhall upset in his first season with the Aggies. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CT on September 27, 2025 and will be streamed on SECN.

Offense

Perhaps the most notable addition on the offensive side of the ball this offseason was former Illinois wide receiver Carlos Orr-Gillespie. Formerly a consensus three-star recruit, Orr-Gillespie spent just one season with the Fighting Illini where he redshirted and did not see any playing time.

Utah State did lose wide receiver Jack Hestera to Colorado. Hestera finished last season with 24 receptions for 340 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Defense

Utah State was very active in the transfer portal, especially on defense. The Aggies added defensive end John Gayer, a junior college All-American in 2024, where he recorded 53 tackles, 21.5 tackles and 15.5 sacks at the College of San Mateo. 

The Aggies also picked up Naki Fahina, a defensive tackle from New Mexico State. Fahina started all 12 games for New Mexico State and racked up 29 tackles.

Utah State did, however, lose Siolaa Lolohea, a defensive lineman, to Oklahoma State. Lolohea got 10 tackles in eight games for Utah State.

Schedule

Vanderbilt is not the only SEC school Utah State is traveling to this fall. The Aggies will also travel to Texas A&M in their second game. Outside of those two games, Utah State’s schedule lightens up. The other non-conference opponents it will face include UTEP and McNeese State.

In conference play, Utah State is tasked with facing off against the defending Mountain West champs in Boise State as well as the runner-up in a trip to UNLV. In a conference like the Mountain West, seemingly anything can happen week-to-week, so if Utah State can build chemistry, it can take advantage of its conference opponents.

Outlook

Utah State is coming off a 4-8 season that featured a 1-6 start to the year. As a result, the Aggies bring in a new haul of coaches, including Bronco Mendenhall as the head coach and Kevin McGiven and Nick Howell as the offensive and defensive coordinators. The fresh start to Utah State football could certainly help the direction of the program, but as with any new coaching staff, it makes it difficult to determine how the team could fare this upcoming season. 

The Game

Date: September 27, 2025

Time: 11:45 a.m. CT

TV: SECN

Location: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

The Team

Head coach: Bronco Mendenhall (First season)

Offensive coordinator: Kevin McGiven (First season)

Defensive coordinator: Nick Howell (First season)

2024-2025 record: 4-8

2024 rankings: 6th in total offense, 129th in total defense

The School

Location: Logan, Utah

Founded: 1888

Enrollment: 28,063 (Fall 2023)

Nickname: Aggies

School colors: Aggie Blue and white

Mascot: Big Blue the Bull

The Program

Series history: No previous history

Last bowl game appearance championship: 2023

Playoff Appearances: None

The Schedule

August 30: vs UTEP

September 6: at Texas A&M

September 13: vs Air Force

September 20: vs McNeese State

September 27: at Vanderbilt

October 11: at Hawaii

October 17: vs San Jose State 

October 25: at New Mexico 

November 8: vs Nevada

November 15: at UNLV

November 22: at Fresno State

November 28: vs Boise State

Graham Baakko
