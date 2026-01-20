Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 20

The Vanderbilt Commodores were one of the hottest teams in the country, but they've since lost two-straight games. They fell 80-64 to Texas and then 98-94 to Florida this past weekend. They'll try to bounce back on Tuesday night when they take on another nationally ranked SEC team in the Arkansas Razerbacks, who are the No. 20-ranked team in the country.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this ranked vs. ranked showdown.

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Vanderbilt +1.5 (-110)

Arkansas -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Vanderbilt +100

Arkansas -120

Total

OVER 173.5 (-115)

UNDER 173.5 (-105)

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 20

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Bud Walton Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Vanderbilt Record: 16-2 (3-2 in SEC)

Arkansas Record: 13-5 (3-2 in SEC)

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Vanderbilt is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

Vanderbilt is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games vs. SEC opponents

Arkansas is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games

The OVER is 7-2 in Arkansas' last nine games

The OVER is 7-0 in the last seven meetings between these two teams

Arkansas is 6-0 ATS in its last six games as a favorite

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas Key Player to Watch

Darius Acuff Jr., G - Arkansas Razorbacks

Darius Acuff Jr. is leading the Razorbacks in both points per game (19.8) and assists per game (6.3). When he's at his best, Arkansas can compete with any team in the country. He's also shooting 40.8% from three, which can lead to the Razorbacks putting up points in bunches when he gets hot.

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick

I'm going to sit back and root for points in this SEC showdown. Both teams rank inside the top 40 in effective field goal percentage, but the Razorbacks rank 133rd in defensive efficiency, and Vanderbilt ranks outside the top 40, far worse defensively than they are offensively.

Arkansas and Vanderbilt also rank 14th and 16th in Floor%, which is a metric that measures the percentage of a team's possessions that result in at least one point per possession. Both teams do a great job of not turning the ball over and making the most of their offensive possessions, which could lead to this being a high-scoring game.

Finally, both teams rank inside the top 40 in possessions per game, signalling they both play at a fast pace.

Let's root for points tonight.

Pick: OVER 173.5 (-115) via BetMGM

As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!