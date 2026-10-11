3 Plays that Defined Vanderbilt's Demoralizing Loss to Ole Miss

A comedy of errors. A snowball effect. Downright embarrassing. Whatever you want to call this game from a Vanderbilt perspective, it felt like what traditional Commodore football has been like before the Diego Pavia era.

It felt like from the moment Ole Miss took the lead, the game was over. Flashes of talent from Jared Curtis had the press box excited, but rarely do you see such a lopsided first-half score or a quieter crowd (minus the screaming Ole Miss faithful).

Today we’ll look at the plays that defined this Vanderbilt loss, all from the first half, because the game was all but over at the break.

Trinidad Chambliss takes it in himself 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/hu0OwYgOAv — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 10, 2026

Ole Miss struck first off of a ten yard run by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. He’s considered one of the most dynamic signal-callers in the SEC for a reason, and exploited Vanderbilt’s front seven on his way to the endzone. In games against high-level opponents like this one, the Commodores need to be able to lean on their defense to stop an opponent’s main weapon. For Ole Miss, Chambliss’ legs are as dangerous as his arm, which means a QB spy or increased contain from the linebackers could be necessary if teams look to slow him down. With the ball in his court, it became Jared Curtis’ time to respond.

BIG MAN TUDDY IN NASHVILLE 😤



What a catch by Ole Miss DT Jamarious Brown 😅



(via @OleMissFB) pic.twitter.com/HFHFAD56DH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 10, 2026

Look away Vandy fans, a big man just caught a touchdown on your Commodore defense. Number 96 Jamarious Brown, who I’d bet a million dollars had no touchdown graphic made by ESPN for the game today, scored on a designed pass that stretched the Rebel’s lead. It should have been a simple disciplined play where the flat defender or linebacker takes the first offensive player out of the backfield. Instead, every man on defense (somewhat justifiably) overplayed the run, leading to a touchdown pass and a 21-3 score. This isn’t the first – or last – example we’ve seen of a lack of discipline from the Vanderbilt backend, and it’s a microcosm of the game thus far as the Rebels continue to roll.

🚨Defensive TD🚨

Encore un defenseur qui marque pour Ole Miss



Ole Miss 35-3 Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/fWdgZSKZQS — Le Foot US Media 🏈 (@LeFootUSMedia) October 10, 2026

Ole Miss scores 21 points in the last 4 minutes to all but put it out of reach at halftime.



Statement made by the Rebels 🤯 pic.twitter.com/59NuBIpTqm — SEC Unfiltered (@SECUnfiltered) October 10, 2026

What puts a game away more than a scoop-and-score touchdown to put a team up by 32 going into halftime? Another fumble one play after and a touchdown that puts a team up by 39. The first touchdown came off of a very youthful mistake, with Jared Curtis trying to make something out of nothing and losing the ball in the process, which immediately got picked up by the pursuing Ole Miss defense.

The second fumble occurred on the ensuing kickoff, after Evan Hampton took a textbook tackle to the ribs and put the ball on the turf. Never say never, or like my uncle would say, “it ain’t over 'til the fat lady sings”, but the mentality of this Vanderbilt team is going to have to shine and lead to an insane comeback to avoid the team’s third straight loss of the season.

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