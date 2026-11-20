NASHVILLE—-Miles Capers looked at the white board in Vanderbilt team room and looked at Vanderbilt linebacker Bryce Cowan, presumably to see if Cowan was thinking the same thing that he was. Cowan was looking at Capers, mouthing “what?” at him. Capers wasn’t being delusional. This was real.

On the board, Miles Murphy Lea–whose middle name commemorates Milwaukee Brewers’ manager Pat Murphy, who is a close friend of Lea’s–was written out. It’s the name of Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea’s fourth child. Capers knew the child was coming, but he didn’t know that they’d share a first name. He also didn’t know that he was about to experience a moment that he’ll never forget. He considers it the best one of his life.

Lea didn’t leave the origin of the name to the imagination long. He told the team that he’d named his son after Capers.

“I almost got emotional,” Capers–who says the only thing that kept him from doing so was the practice following Vanderbilt’s team meeting–told Vandy on SI. “I was shocked. I really didn’t know what to think. I was just thankful for all the things he’s done for me and I was honored to be able to have that honor of a kid being named after me.”

Lea introduced Miles Lea to the team quickly after he was discharged from the hospital and held him up as if he was Rifiki holding up Simba in The Lion King. When the name came up, Lea declared that Capers embodies the things that he values and that he’s become a member of his family.

The feeling is mutual.

Lea and Capers have been tied together since Lea—who was Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator at the time—visited him as a recruit and had a long conversation with him. Capers--a defensive end with 3.5 sacks in 2026--is the only player in Lea’s Vanderbilt tenure to wear his old jersey No. 29. Capers has a strong relationship with Lea’s other three kids and wife, Allison. He credits Lea for teaching him a number of lessons that he lives by today. Lea believes Capers and his story is an example that there’s still goodness in college athletics in the midst of its chaotic landscape.

“To be able to express my gratitude for Miles in that room in front of his teammates and to have them respond and cheer, those are moments that you don’t get back,” Lea said following his Thursday media availability at Vanderbilt’s McGugin Center, “They’re always going to be special.”

Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea celebrates with edge Miles Capers (29) and safety Marlen Sewell (7) following their win over the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LEA PITCHED Miles to Allison and his three other kids while going through the process of picking a name. It was immediately accepted by all of them.

When the Lea’s thought about what they wanted to name the sixth member of their family, they wanted something that would connect them back to this particular moment in their lives. Lea believes the cool thing about having a child later in life is that it provides an opportunity to tie into something that’s meaningful. Lea’s Vanderbilt tenure has been formative for every member of his family and is something they wanted to recognize.

Lea didn’t go into the process of choosing a name with the intention of naming his son after a Vanderbilt player, but it was only natural.

His daughter, Mara, has worn No. 29 for most of her soccer career—not only because she knows it was Lea’s number when he played for Vanderbilt, but also because it’s Capers’ number. Now, she wears No. 28. Lea notes that the number ties her with Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander. Once Miles was chosen as the first name, Lea’s son Jack brought up that the middle name should start with a K so that Miles could go by MK, like Vanderbilt running back MK Young. Lea appreciated the idea, but went another direction because he and Allison wanted the first and middle names to flow.

Lea considers his 115 players to be unofficial older brothers of his children, and Capers is among the most present of them all. Capers has been in Vanderbilt’s program for six years and has known all of Lea’s kids for more of their lives than he hasn’t. Capers is often the one holding up Lea’s son Jack–who used to say that Capers was his brother, which Capers never refuted–while the team celebrates after wins. They love Capers, and Lea is all for that.

“He's all the things you want your kids to grow up to be,” Lea said. “There’s no one better to me for my children to aspire to than someone like Miles Capers.”

Lea admires Capers for his authenticity, confidence, courage, competitiveness, ability to be a good teammate and his general nature as a “good person.” He loves Capers' story of resilience, personal development and loyalty. He acknowledges that Capers is rarely the center of attention, but considers that a testament to his humility.

Now, he’s shined the spotlight on Capers.

“That part of it was a no-brainer for me," Lea said. "It’s special on this side of it also to make sure Miles not only hears that from me, but actually knows how deeply he's impacted us in being the kind of person he is."

Sep 12, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores edge Miles Capers (29) celebrates sack against the Delaware Blue Hens during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CAPERS WAS walking around in the second floor football lobby of Vanderbilt’s McGugin Center when Lea popped out of his office coincidentally.

“It’s meant to be,” Lea told Capers on that 2021 day.

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He was right. It was meant to be.

Lea and Capers didn’t unite at Notre Dame like it seemed they might when Lea initially recruited Capers, but fate brought them back together. Capers committed to Vanderbilt under former head coach Derek Mason, but Mason was fired after a winless 2020 season. But, Capers stuck with the program upon Lea’s hiring.

Capers has since seen it all and has been a part of every significant moment in Lea’s six-year Vanderbilt tenure. He was a recruit that Lea had to keep when he was hired. He was in uniform for Vanderbilt’s crushing loss to ETSU in year one of Lea’s tenure. Capers was a part of it when the program broke through in 2022 against Florida and Kentucky.

When it underwent a mass exodus after the 2023 season, he stayed. Those close to him declare that he never wavered. In the biggest win in Vanderbilt’s program history, Capers made one of the biggest plays of the game by stripping Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Capers called that win when he first called Lea to tell him he was going to Vanderbilt and declared the same thing to his parents the week before the game. He then became one of its most recognizable defensive players on the best team in program history in 2025 and authored the best moment of its 2026 season by punching the ball out of NC State quarterback CJ Bailey’s hands as time expired to spark Vanderbilt’s miracle win over the Wolfpack in 2026.

Lea appeared to be borderline emotional when he discussed Capers punching that ball out against NC State. More than seemingly anyone in Vanderbilt’s program, Lea knows what Capers went through on the path to a moment like that.

Capers fought mental health struggles as a freshman while his dad was fighting a serious illness and he was working to find a social rhythm as an introvert. He dealt with the mental toll of three losing seasons before the program broke through in 2024. Capers toughest blow came in 2022 when he tore his ACL in a preseason practice while on the verge of a breakout. Lea’s outpouring of support following the injury indicated to those close to Capers that he’d chosen the right program.

“We’ve always wanted to send him to a school or coach that was an extension of us, how we raised him,” Capers’ dad, Charles, said, “I think Clark and his staff have done a really good job of doing that.”

Lea has limited interactions with Capers at times because he’s rarely bumping up against the boundaries of the program and Lea doesn’t have to course-correct him. It’s been that way since Capers got to Vanderbilt in 2021 and was hand-picked by Lea to wear his old jersey number. Lea admits that there weren’t many players that inspired hope in him early in his tenure, but Capers was one of them.

He could see the physical tools in him, but he also put stock into his spirit, ability to connect and emotion. Since then, Capers has become a representation of what Lea is fighting for each day. In the hard times, Lea has been motivated to figure out how to best position his team because he wanted to do right by Capers. Lea still feels that way and desperately wants this Vanderbilt team to win its final regular-season game so that Capers can end his college career in a bowl game.

Even if he doesn’t, Capers considers this all worth it.

Those around Capers describe his 18-year-old self as shy, withdrawn and quiet. It was difficult for his family when he moved–as it would be for any family, they say–from South Carolina to Nashville, but Lea eased their minds. Now, they wouldn’t have it any other way. They believe he’s in the right situation and they wouldn’t trade it, even if it meant that he’d be closer to home.

Capers is still introverted, but those around him believe he’s come out of his shell. The proof of concept comes once every few weeks when Capers slowly opens Lea’s office door without knocking. He just wants to check in and talk. Capers’ eligibility expires following Vanderbilt’s final game of 2026, but Lea will be a call away.

“I don’t think this relationship ends when Miles’ career at Vanderbilt ends,” Capers’ mom LaShonda said. “I think this is a lifelong friendship and relationship. I feel like if Miles has a need and Clark can help him, even 10 years down the road, I believe that he will.”

Miles Capers holds Miles Lea. | Vanderbilt Athletics

IT WAS ONLY FITTING THAT Lea let Capers hold Miles Lea in the days following his berth. Those who know Capers believe he’s good with kids, but he’s inexperienced holding babies that size. As a result, he sat down in a chair in Vanderbilt’s football offices and held up Miles Lea with both of his arms.

Capers swears that Miles Lea smiled at him.

Miles Lea doesn’t yet know who Capers is, but Capers is intent on making sure that he does one day. He’s already floated the idea of going on trips with him. Capers also plans to get him a few No. 29 jerseys. He knows they’ll be tied together for as long as they live, and he’s embracing that reality.

“We’re for-lifers, for sure,” Capers said.

Lea will make sure that Capers and Miles Lea are in touch and declares that he’ll keep Capers close. He’s learned that as a parent, others’ words are often more impactful even while delivering the same message that the parent is.

He believes Capers will be a great person to get the point across.

“I'm excited for baby Miles to come of age and to explore the men that he's been named after,” Lea said. “The stories of those people are powerful and I think will be great guideposts for him.”

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