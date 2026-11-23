NASHVILLE — As with any other program this time of the year, Vanderbilt football is dealing with injuries.

The Commodores had three starters get banged up in their game against No. 24 Florida over the weekend. Offensive linemen Clinton Azubuike and Lyndon Cooper both went down at different points during the game and five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis exited the game for one play in the fourth quarter.

In his Monday press conference, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea gave the media updates on the status of his three key guys on offense.

Starting with Curtis, it does not seem like the apparent wrist injury he sustained against Florida is going to limit him this week. Curtis went into the medical tent for a few moments Saturday after a Florida player punched the ball out of Curtis’ arm while diving to the ground.

Curtis walked off the field holding his wrist, where he went to the tent and came back out shortly with his helmet on. Curtis played through the rest of the game.

“I expect him to practice. I expect him to play,” Lea said. This is a really tough individual. He’s in a season that’s tested him mentally, physically, emotionally. He does not look and play like a true freshman. He’s feeling the impact of that, but he’s a tough kid who’s going to be with us in practice and I expect to be with us in the game.”

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Lea said that Azubuike and Cooper will both be listed as “questionable” when the first injury report of the week comes out Wednesday night. Azubuike exited the game Saturday on a cart after it looked like running back MK Young accidentally rolled onto Azubuike’s lower leg going to the ground.

“I think we have to see how he responds. That’s an ankle issue that we have to see what he can do in practice and see how it improves or doesn’t improve through the week. But I would imagine he’ll remain questionable on the report,” Lea said of Azubuike.

Meanwhile, Cooper is dealing with a shoulder injury Lea said he has been dealing with throughout the season. Cooper transferred over from Pittsburgh last offseason and has been Vanderbilt’s starting center all fall.

“Talk about a guy that I have a ton of respect for. This guy has toughed this out all season, one year with us and really had a positive impact. Another guy that I’m going to be fighting for this week,” Lea said.

Vanderbilt will play its final game of its 2026 season Saturday, against in-state rival Tennessee. Even with a win, the Commodores would not be eligible for a bowl game but they do still have the opportunity to potentially spoil Tennessee’s playoff chances.

Vanderbilt and Tennessee kickoff Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

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