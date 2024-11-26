Clark Lea Has 'Internal Fear' About This Successful Vanderbilt Season Being a One-Off
There is no doubt this is one of the best Vanderbilt football performances in recent history regardless of what happens on Saturday against their in-state rivals Tennessee.
Sitting at 6-5, the Commodores have already clinched a bowl game berth, something that hasn't been done since 2018 and also makes this campaign feel that much better after upsetting Alabama and coming close to beating some other college football powers.
Vanderbilt looks like a completely different program compared to last year.
After ranking 103rd with 22.8 points scored per game on offense and 129th with 36.2 points allowed on defense, the coaching staff changes that brought Tim Beck in to be their offensive coordinator with head coach Clark Lea taking over the defense now put them 77th with 27.0 points per game on offense and 39th with 21.9 points given up on defense.
That is huge, and a great sign for this program going forward.
However, Lea admits he's worried this magical season for the Commodores might just be a one-hit wonder.
"I’m very grateful for the recognition, the respect this program is earning. And yet, I still have this kind of internal fear around, 'What do we need to be doing now to keep moving this thing forward?' Because I want this not to be a one-time moment. I want this to be the starting of something that ends up becoming consistent and understood and respected over the course of time," he said per Gentry Estes of The Tennessean.
Recruiting will be a huge component of that.
With the SEC featuring Texas and Oklahoma, the schedule only gets tougher going forward.
Vanderbilt has done a good job bringing in some of the best classes they can all things being considered, and ahead of Early National Signing day on Dec. 4, Lea and his staff are pushing for some other additions.
Quarterback will also be the main thing for the Commodores going forward.
It should come as no surprise they became bowl eligible with someone like Diego Pavia under center, giving Vanderbilt someone with star potential they haven't had in a while.
Ensuring this program continues to build in those specific areas is what will allow Lea to put some of those concerns to bed.
"This (season) is actually not what I came back (to Vandy) for. This is a part of what I came back for, but what I want to do is actually try to take this further," he added.