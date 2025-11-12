Diego Pavia Gets Four Weekly Awards: The Anchor
Diego Pavia had quite the start to the week after he received four different weekly awards Monday afternoon for his performance against Auburn over the weekend.
Pavia was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, but that is just the beginning of the recognition he got. Pavia was named the Associated Press’ National Player of the Week and then was named to the Davey O’Brien’s Great 8 List, the Manning Award Star of the Week and the Senior Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Week.
Against Auburn, Pavia took control of the game in the second half. Down 20-10 at halftime, Pavia led his team to a 45-38 comeback win in an entertaining game that went into overtime. Pavia threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns in the game while also rushing for 112 yards and touchdown.
There have been plenty of talks throughout the season about Pavia’s case for the Heisman Trophy. After Vanderbilt’s loss to Texas, many fans seemed to have forgotten about Pavia and considered his Heisman candidacy an afterthought. But with his bounceback performance against a good Auburn defense, Pavia’s chances to be a finalist for the award entered back into the national conversation.
As for Vanderbilt, Pavia’s effort against the Tigers improved it to 8-2 on the season and kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive another week. The Commodores enter their second bye week of the season this week before finishing the regular season with senior night against Kentucky at home and traveling to Knoxville to take on Tennessee on rivalry weekend.
