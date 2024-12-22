Diego Pavia Shares Health Update Ahead of Vanderbilt's Birmingham Bowl Showdown
It's well known by Vanderbilt fans at this point that this team has a chance to accomplish something for the first time in over a decade with a win against Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl. But based on the state of this program during that time, it can't be mentioned enough regarding what it would mean for them to accomplish that feat.
A winning season under Clark Lea signals the Commodores are headed in the right direction.
Vanderbilt already got huge news when the court ruled in Diego Pavia's favor to grant him an extra year of eligibility, but when it comes to this game, they're going to need their star quarterback at his best.
Pavia was banged up towards the end of the year, the combination of his playing style and long season taking a toll on his body, but with the break given before this matchup, the hope is the time off would allow him to get healthy.
He shared an update with Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports.
"I feel really good. My body feels good. I was just saying in there to (radio broadcaster) Kevin (Ingram), this is probably the healthiest I've been since Virginia Tech. So we're going to be able to get the full Diego Pavia out there."
That's a great sign for the Commodores.
They are coming into this game as the underdog, with multiple analysts and pundits picking Georgia Tech to win this showdown.
But with Pavia being feeling the best he's felt since the season opener, that is a huge advantage for Vanderbilt as they look to deploy the same offensive scheme that allowed them to upset the then-top-ranked team in the country, Alabama, before keeping their contest against Texas within one score.
The Commodores are still going to have their hands full, though.
Their best offensive lineman, Gunnar Hansen, committed to Florida State out of the transfer portal and won't be with the team for the Birmingham Bowl.
Vanderbilt will have a makeshift offensive line, especially on the edges at the tackle positions.
Having Pavia healthy will mitigate some of those issues since he will be able to utilize his mobility without being hindered by wear-and-tear.