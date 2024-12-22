Another Prediction Has Vanderbilt Losing to Georgia Tech in Birmingham Bowl
The Vanderbilt Commodores were one of the pleasant surprises in college football during the 2024 season.
Not much was expected from a squad that has gone winless in SEC play three out of the last four years and ended the 2023 campaign on a 10-game losing streak.
But, head coach Clark Lea overhauled the program and it paid immediate dividends.
One of the big reasons for the team’s turnaround was the addition of quarterback Diego Pavia.
The New Mexico State Aggies transfer, who won the Conference USA Player of the Year in 2023, provided the team with a much-needed spark on the offensive side of the ball. His bravado and confidence are something his teammates thrived off of, and he produced at a high level.
A dynamic dual threat, he completed 59.2% of his passes for 2,133 yards and 17 touchdowns through the air with only four interceptions. He added 716 yards and six more scores on the ground on 176 carries.
That playmaking helped the Commodores get off to a 6-3 start, landing as high as No. 24 in the AP Poll.
The biggest upset of the year was pulled off by Vanderbilt, who defeated the then-No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, 40-35, knocking off their SEC rivals for the first time in 40 years.
Their sixth victory of the year came on Nov. 2 against the Auburn Tigers, earning bowl eligibility.
Unfortunately, that was the last time Lea’s team was able to get into the win column.
Looking worn down and out of gas down the stretch, they lost their final three games of the regular season; at home against the South Carolina Gamecocks, on the road against the LSU Tigers and at home against their rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers.
With a 6-6 record, they have a lot riding on their final matchup of the year in the Birmingham Bowl against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The ACC representatives were one of the other pleasant surprises in the nation this season, as they have won at least seven games for the second time in as many years under head coach Brent Key.
This is a big game for each school, and the quarterback matchup is one of the best that bowl season has to offer this year.
Will the Commodores have enough to earn their seventh win, snapping a 10-year streak of losing seasons?
Adam Rittenberg of ESPN doesn’t believe so, as he has predicted Vanderbilt will fall short in their bowl game, 28-23.
“The game pairs two teams with unimpressive overall records but very impressive wins, which include Alabama (Vanderbilt), Miami (Georgia Tech) and Duke (Georgia Tech), as well as some agonizingly close losses to strong opponents. The quarterback matchup between Georgia Tech's Haynes King and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia also should generate attention. Neither team finished the season particularly well, but Georgia Tech's ability to control the pace with King and running back Jamal Haynes, while mixing in downfield passes, could provide the edge. Few would be surprised if Pavia leads Vandy to its first bowl win since 2014, but I'm going with the Ramblin' Wreck.”
That would be a disappointing end to the campaign, finishing up on a four-game losing streak.
But real progress was made by Lea and his staff as Vanderbilt looks to move up the ranks in a loaded SEC.