Diego Pavia Sticks Up For Blaze Berlowitz As Berlowitz is Named Vanderbilt Football's Starting Quarterback

NASHVILLE—Former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia gave former teammate Blaze Berlowitz the blessing to be Vanderbilt’s starting quarterback after his departure in the midst of the 2025 season, and he’s never wavered.

Even when Vanderbilt landed five-star freshman Jared Curtis, Pavia declared that it was a “50/50” competition between the two while the national college football landscape assumed that it was Curtis’ job.

Tuesday, Vanderbilt awarded the job to Berlowitz–although Curtis will still take snaps against Austin Peay–and Pavia took to Twitter to celebrate and stick up for Berlowitz. Berlowitz has been the subject of significant backlash throughout the process of Vanderbilt's quarterback competition, but Pavia believes it's been unwarranted.

“WELL EARNED,” Pavia said in regard to Berlowitz winning the job, “Been watching this king from the start of time at NM STATE when he took over in the championship game at 18 years old and BALLED- yall better stand down this man the truth!”

Berlowitz transferred to Vanderbilt from New Mexico State in the same offseason that it landed Pavia via the transfer portal. Berlowitz was Pavia’s backup for three seasons before competing for the job with Curtis, Whit Muschamp and Jack Elliott for the starting job in spring ball and fall camp.

He made six appearances without starting a game, completed nine of his 17 passes and racked up 131 yards and a touchdown in 2025. Now, he’ll get his first career start in Vanderbilt’s season opener against Austin Peay.

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