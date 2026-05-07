Diego Pavia and 10 Other UDFAs With a Real Shot to Crack 53-Man Rosters

It’s far from an anomaly for undrafted players to make a name for themselves in the NFL. In fact, some of the game’s all-time greats—including quarterbacks Kurt Warner and Warren Moon, kickers Adam Vinatieri and Lou Groza, and defensive backs Dick “Night Train” Lane and Emlen Tunnell, to name a few—began their journeys on the proverbial scrap heap before getting their chance and turning in Hall of Fame–worthy careers.

While we won’t put that kind of pressure on this year’s class just yet, the post-draft signing frenzy has come and gone, which means it’s time to take a look at which—if any—of these UDFAs will be playing on Sundays this upcoming season.

For some context, recent summers have shown just how real these opportunities can be, with 57 UDFAs making initial 53-man rosters in 2025, and 43 doing so in ’24 .

With that in mind, here’s a look at 11 from the 2026 cycle who have a legitimate shot to make the team.

Luke Altmyer, quarterback, Lions

Luke Altmyer will compete with Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff in Detroit. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College: Illinois

Luke Altmyer joins the Lions after a five-year collegiate run that included stints at both Ole Miss and Illinois. This past season, the 23-year-old notched career highs in completion percentage (67.4%), passing yards (3,007), passing touchdowns (22) and passer rating (153.7), while leading the Illini to a 9–3 record. Altmyer enters a Detroit quarterback room that includes Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater. He should have a realistic chance to, at a minimum, latch on as the team’s QB3 with an opportunity to cement himself as a long-term backup.

Jeff Caldwell, wide receiver, Chiefs

College: Cincinnati

Jeff Caldwell brings too much to the table for Andy Reid to simply ignore. Equipped with a 6' 5", 216-pound frame, the former Division II standout-turned-Bearcat ran a 4.31 40-yard dash and tallied an 11’2” broad jump—the best among wide receivers—at the combine.

Caldwell—along with his former Cincinnati teammate Cyrus Allen, a 2026 fifth-round pick of the Chiefs—will join a Kansas City pass-catching unit made up of Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Tyquan Thornton and Xavier Worthy, among others. Both, frankly, should have a shot at making the final roster.

Kyle Dixon, wide receiver, Patriots

College: Culver-Stockton

If we strictly follow the money here, the Patriots signed Kyle Dixon out of NAIA Culver-Stockton to a contract that included a $252,500 signing bonus, the third-most guarantees for a UDFA in franchise history. Needless to say, New England has at least some incentive for him to make the roster.

Dixon hauled in 143 passes for 2,394 yards and 24 touchdowns over two seasons with the Wildcats, and earned AFCA-NAIA first-team All-American honors in 2025. He joins a Patriots wide receiver room currently manned by Kayshon Boutte, Efton Chism III, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Jeremiah Webb, and Kyle Williams. A.J. Brown’s name, of course, continues to remain in the mix for New England as well.

Thaddeus Dixon, cornerback, Giants

Thaddeus Dixon signed with the Giants after going undrafted. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

College: North Carolina

Despite Bill Belichick and Mike Lombardi’s self-dubbed “33rd team” failing to have a player selected in the draft, they did have a handful of players sign in undrafted free agency. Thaddeus Dixon, a former cornerback for the Tar Heels, may be the most likely to ultimately make a final roster.

Dixon transferred from Washington to North Carolina in 2025 to continue his collegiate career under defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, but appeared in just seven games for the Tar Heels in 2025 due to injury. That said, the 24-year-old impressed at the Senior Bowl earlier this winter and is now set to join a Giants secondary that’s longing for top-end talent.

Logan Fano, edge, Browns

College: Utah

After selecting Spencer Fano with the No. 9 pick in the draft, the Browns reunited the tackle with his brother, Logan, in undrafted free agency. The 6' 5", 257-pound edge rusher tallied 4.5 sacks for Utah in 2025, earning himself second-team All-Big 12 honors.

Fano is set to compete in a top-heavy Cleveland defensive end room alongside last season’s sack leader in Myles Garrett and fifth-year pro Alex Wright. He’ll have a chance to first prove his worth at Browns rookie minicamp this weekend.

Will Ferrin, kicker, Jets

Will Ferrin should have a chance to win the Jets' kicker job in 2026. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

College: BYU

The Jets employed Nick Folk as their kicker last season and, with the 41-year-old off to the Falcons, will now likely have an open competition at the position to open up training camp.

Enter: Will Ferrin.

Ferrin started his college career at Boise State from 2021 to ’22 before transferring to BYU, where he handled kicking duties for the Cougars since ’23. He went a perfect 90-for-90 on extra points over the past two seasons and was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year and the first-team All-Big 12 kicker in 2024, followed by a second-team All-Big 12 nod in ’25. Ferrin joins a New York roster that already includes Lenny Krieg and Cade York at kicker, setting up for quite the camp battle this summer.

Zxavian Harris, defensive tackle, Saints

College: Ole Miss

Zxavian Harris went unselected in the 2026 draft, likely due to off-field issues that include multiple arrests , and will now be given an opportunity to earn a roster spot with the Saints this summer.

A 6' 7", 330-pound defensive tackle, Harris was a dominant presence along Ole Miss’s defensive front in 2025, tallying 58 tackles, three sacks, three passes defensed and an interception while helping the Rebels to a national semifinal appearance. He’ll enter a New Orleans defensive tackle room alongside three other rookies that include second-round pick Christen Miller and fellow UDFAs Keeshawn Silver and Jay’Viar Suggs.

Deontae Lawson, linebacker, Eagles

College: Alabama

Despite tallying 80 tackles, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks in 2025 on his way to earning second-team All-SEC honors, Deontae Lawson went undrafted last month before signing with the Eagles.

The 6' 3", 226-pound linebacker will now compete alongside former Alabama teammate Jihaad Campbell, Zack Baun, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. among others in Philadelphia’s inside linebacker room.

Diego Pavia, quarterback, Ravens

Diego Pavia signed a UDFA deal with the Ravens. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

College: Vanderbilt

Perhaps the most intriguing UDFA of the 2026 cycle is Heisman Trophy finalist Diego Pavia. After originally accepting an invite to attend Ravens rookie minicamp, the former Vanderbilt quarterback instead agreed to a standard three-year deal with Baltimore—in turn bypassing the workout.

While we’ve already outlined Pavia’s chances to make the Ravens’ roster —as well as what he could ultimately bring to the offense in 2026—for context, he’ll be competing alongside Tyler Huntley, Skylar Thompson and fellow UDFA Joe Fagnano behind two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

West Weeks, linebacker, Colts

College: LSU

West Weeks began his collegiate career at Virginia in 2021 before transferring to LSU, where he tallied career highs in tackles (74), tackles for loss (8) and sacks (2.5) this past season.

After going undrafted, Weeks signed with the Colts, where he’ll look to carve out a role in a weak Colts linebacker room alongside fellow rookies CJ Allen and Bryce Boettcher.

Isaiah World, offensive tackle, Chargers

College: Oregon

The Chargers need all the help they can get at offensive tackle. While their starters, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, are among the best in football, Los Angeles was tested in 2025 after both players went down with injuries. As a result, quarterback Justin Herbert was sacked 54 times—the third most in the NFL.

Now looking to build depth at the position, the Chargers drafted Travis Burke in the fourth round and signed Oregon’s Isaiah World as a UDFA. World, who stands at 6' 8" and weighs 323 pounds, started 14 games at left tackle for the Ducks in 2025 while allowing just one sack (per PFF ) , earning himself second-team All-Big Ten honors.

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