Does Vanderbilt Have the Next Two-Way Star?
Travis Hunter and Shohei Ohtani might be opening the door many more two-way players in both college and professional sports.
Sure, Hunter and Ohtani are generational superstars with unique and extraordinary talent. But just based on the success of the teams they’ve played for (excluding Ohtani’s years as an Angel because…well, you know, it’s the Angels), it’s not surprising if other teams start looking for their own two-way superstar.
Spring football practices are the perfect time to explore if a team has a player that line up on offense and defense, which is exactly what Vanderbilt is doing this spring with Martel Hight. The junior cornerback has spent some time at receiver during this year’s spring practice, which he hasn’t done since his high school days.
“I played both sides in high school and little league, so I’ve always had pretty good ball skills,” Hight said after Thursday’s practice. “I kept bringing it up to them that I wanted to play on both sides. They finally gave me the opportunity, so now I’m just trying to make the most of it.”
At 6-o and 180 pounds, Hight has the physique to play receiver and corner. He’s also shown flashes of the athleticism needed to play both positions. In 2024 he was an All-SEC second team return specialist and Phil Steele honorable mention All-American as a punt returner.
Hight had 18 punt returns in 2024 for 265 yards and a touchdown. At corner, he had 33 tackles, two TFLs, two interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble. In high school, he was the 6-AAAAAA Region Athlete/All-Purpose Player of the Year in Rome, Ga. So, why not give it a try, which all this is right now.
“It’s just a trial period,” Hight said. “They’re seeing where I might fit in. I’ve got to spend time in the film room and really learn the plays, but I think I’ll get some chances in games too. Ultimately, it’s up to the coaches to make that final decision.”
Hight also talked about the work he’s done to take advantage of this opportunity.
“Outside of practice, I work on my ball-tracking skills with tennis balls,” Hight said. “Junior and I also do some extra work in the weight room. It’s about getting those extra reps in whenever I can.”
So, is Hight the next Hunter or Ohtani? Probably not, if only because the odds aren’t in Hight’s favor (I’ll gladly eat those words if proven wrong). Both Hunter and Ohtani entered the spotlight already excelling at both of their positions. Hunter also needed a coach brave enough and with a big enough reputation to let him play both ways (and found the perfect person Deion Sanders).
But coaches are always looking for ways to make the most out of their players’ talents. Hunter and Ohtani have shown the way, its up to Hight and coach Clark Lea to follow.