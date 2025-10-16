Eli Stowers Named Semifinalist for Significant Honor: The Anchor
Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers has made his mark on the field throughout his collegiate career in Nashville. Now, Stowers may end up being honored for the mark he has left for his off-the-field activities.
Tuesday evening, Stowers was named as a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. The award is given to the collegiate athlete that exhibits leadership , courage, integrity and sportsmanship off the field as well as on the field. The finalists for the award will be announced in December this year before the winner of the award is announced April 16, 2026.
On the gridiron this fall, Stowers has been a notable contributor to Vanderbilt’s 5-1 start to the season, the best the Commodores have started a season since 2008. He leads Vanderbilt with 25 receptions for 323 yards this year and has caught at least three passes in every game this season.
Off the field, Stowers has received his undergraduate degree from New Mexico State and a finance master’s degree at Vanderbilt. Stowers is also working toward a master’s in legal studies this fall.
Stowers has shown leadership in the Nashville community from taking part in events for supporting children at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital to participate in Vanderbilt’s Student-athlete Advisory Council holiday party and visit a veterans’ hospital.
Stowers has also been called Vanderbilt football’s “spiritual leader” by head coach Clark Lea in the past as well.
Stowers is hoping his impact on the field can continue this weekend as the Commodores take on No. 10 LSU Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ABC. The winner of the game will be among the first teams in the country to become bowl eligible.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt women's tennis at ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships, Day 1
Vanderbilt soccer at Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+
Vanderbilt men's basketball vs. Virginia (exhibition) at 6:30 p.m. CT
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
There were no games scheduled yesterday.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt women’s basketball is entering the new season as the No. 19 ranked team in the country. It is the first time since the 2012-2013 season that the Commodores are ranked in the preseason poll.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
18 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
[On his decision to go for a fake punt while leading against Georgia on this date in 1999, a 27-17 loss:] “I also contributed to this. It was my decision to go for the fake punt. … If I could have it over, I wouldn’t have called it. How’s that?”- Woody Widenhofer